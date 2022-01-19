KEY WEST — Knowing it would be the final time Key West High School senior Mohina Rakhmonova would be suiting up against the Coral Shores basketball program, Lady Canes coach Pat Meyers expected the Lady Conchs star to give her all in the rivalry matchup on Wednesday, Jan. 14, at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
Thankfully for Meyers, he also anticipated Lady Canes senior Bekky Valenzuela would have a similar will to win the rivalry matchup, and a second-half surge led by his senior — during which she scored 10 points, grabbed nine rebounds and seven steals, and dished out six assists — rallied Coral Shores to a 42-37 victory.
“It’s a heck of a win in a high-intensity game,” Meyers said. “Knowing it was Mohina’s final game against us, I knew she was going to come out and give it her all. I told her after the game that for the past four years it was a pleasure playing against her. It was great to see her have a great game, but I’m proud our girls were on the winning side.”
Double-teaming Valenzuela all evening, the Lady Conchs were able to stymie the Lady Canes leader in the first half — keeping her to just two points, eight rebounds and four assists — which allowed Key West to go on a 6-0 run to open the game behind a pair of buckets from Miesha Hernandez set up by Rakhmonova.
Coral Shores scored 10 of the next 13 points, four by Brooke Mandozzi, to take its first advantage of the game, at 10-9, but a 3-point play by Rakhmonova pushed Key West back in front by two at the end of the first.
Rakhmonova ended the first half with eight points, six rebounds and three assists as the Lady Conchs held the lead through the remainder of the first half, taking a 22-16 advantage into the break.
“I was kind of nervous in that first half, but I knew I had to just talk to my team, settle us down, so we could start to communicate,” Valenzuela said. “I think we just wanted it more than they did. Our intensity on D was just better, and overall, we were able to step it up and bring it home.”
Meyers pointed to a pair of 3-pointers from Kailee Reinoso — the first late in the third quarter, which cut the Lady Conchs’ lead to four points, and the second coming in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter, which gave the Lady ‘Canes their first lead since the first — as the momentum swings his team need to win the game.
“We were kind of stagnant, but then she came up with two open looks and that was huge in that third quarter because it forced Key West to change its defense,” Meyers said. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight, and it was. I’m really proud of the girls.”
After allowing Key West to drop in the first two points of the second half, Valenzuela upped her intensity, as Coral Shores went on a 10-2 run across the remainder of the third, to bring the score even at 26 entering the fourth.
The final quarter was a battle of wills between Valenzuela and Rakhmonova, as the Lady Conchs senior scored nine points, grabbed two boards and had one steal. But it was not enough as the Lady Canes senior went for eight points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals in the final eight minutes to seal the win for Coral Shores.
“I wanted it. I was not about to lose this, especially having an opportunity to beat them at home,” Valenzuela said. “Knowing this was my last game here, I wanted to go out with a win, and I really wanted to make sure we were county champs. The other games mean something, but this one just meant more, and it feels great.”
Outside of three free throws, Valenzuela was part of every point scored in the fourth quarter for Coral Shores as she finished just one steal shy of a quadruple-double with 12 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists and nine steals to push the Lady Canes in front by a game-high eight points in the fourth quarter.
“I felt at that point, in my heart I knew we had it,” said Valenzuela, who was aided in the win by Mandozzi, who also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, Kylie Deckard with eight points and 10 boards, and Reinoso, who scored eight and grabbed four boards.
Rakhmonova was just as important for Key West as she was a part of all nine of the 11 fourth-quarter points for the Lady Conchs, closing the game with 17 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three assists. Hernandez contributed eight points and eight rebounds in the losing effort for Key West, as she also has seven steals as part of the double-team on Valenzuela. Aubrey Hunter scored five.