KEY WEST — Entering the rematch of the Monroe County rivalry between the Key West and Coral Shores High girls soccer teams, Lady Conchs coach Justin Martin was prepared to go to the bench as his conversation with Lady Canes coach Cathy Gwilliam beforehand had him come to the realization Lady Canes would be playing without several players.
“We knew Coral Shores had been dealing with a lot,” said Martin, whose team rolled to a 6-0 victory last week at the Key West High Back Yard. “They were unable to travel with their entire team, including their coach, so I told them we would rest several of our varsity starters.”
Once Key West had a sizable lead, that’s exactly what Martin did as every Lady Conch who dressed for the match received playing time, with the starters on the pitch for roughly only 20 minutes, according to the Key West coach.
Without a skeleton crew for Coral Shores, it was a three-goal difference between the county rivals in November, but with the Lady Canes missing several key players, Key West rippled the twine three times in the first half alone.
In front 3-0 at the intermission, the Lady Conchs opened the second half with what Martin called a hustle goal by Addy Sessoms, when she touched a ball into the net after it was mishandled by the Coral Shores keeper, for the four-goal advantage.
“Once that fourth goal went in, we pretty much pulled everybody,” Martin said. “We did get our starters to walk through a couple of things before we sat them. We were able to get a couple of things on film I want to go over with them, but we were thankful to get a lot of players some field time.”
Sessoms scored twice, while Carissa Haughey, Analis Betancourt, Ella Baxter and Kathryn Smith all had one goal in the victory against their short-sided rivals.