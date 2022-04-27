MARATHON — With the score knotted at 11 runs each during Senior Night, Marathon High School senior Kyla Sipe stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning with a runner on base and hit a triple, sending home Danielle Gonzalez for the walk-off 12-11 victory over Monroe County rival Coral Shores.
The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Marathon softball team and handed Coral Shores a seventh loss in its final nine games of the regular season.
Adding to the high-scoring affair, Marathon had home runs from Kylie McDaniel and Shynell McGuire. Sipe finished with three hits, fellow senior Carla Barcallao added a pair of base knocks, Ailyah Gonzalez tripled and doubled, Elena Eubanks singled twice and Sarah Robinson had a base hit.
Sipe, who also tossed seven innings for the Lady Fins, allowed just four of 11 runs to be earned by the Canes, as she recorded eight strike outs, four walks and two hits.
After claiming two forfeit wins this month, it was Marathon’s first victory since the 12-4 season-opener against Ransom Everglades.
Marathon still has two regular season contests remaining against Keys Gate and Somerset Silver Palms.
Monday’s game was the regular-season finale for Coral Shores. Playing independent from the FHSAA, the Canes will focus on competing in its conference tournament next week, which will be the end of their season.