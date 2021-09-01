PLANTATION KEY — It has been a six-year project for Coral Shores High School volleyball coach Kathy Ets-Hokin, starting in the sixth grade with this current group of Lady Canes seniors, and with a new-look district, the coach wants to go out with this team by winning nothing less than the elusive district crown in 2021.
“We have already talked about it, and we want that title,” said Ets-Hokin, noting it will also be her final season as the Lady Canes head coach. “It’s totally capable. I know they have the ability, because I have watched this group of girls grow since sixth grade. But they have to want it. Being a team I have built, I want to go out with them winning that district title.”
The six seniors on the team — Kate Johnson, Zoe Meyers, Ava Swanson, Camryn Ets-Hokin, Bekky Valenzuela and Samantha Martinez — have all been involved in the Coral Shores volleyball program, working with the Lady Canes coach, since their freshman year.
“They all understand my method of coaching,” Ets-Hokin said.
She believes the experience the seniors have gained the past six seasons has certainly helped their confidence and expectations, especially in a restructured district that no longer includes Westminster Christian and is now comprised of Marathon, Everglades Prep, Palmer Trinity and Somerset.
Despite the strength of the district declining, Ets-Hokin stressed she did not step back on the overall strength of schedule, as Coral Shores will be competing in a trio of tournaments — at Bishop McLaughlin, Lake Howell and Florida Christian — which, according to the coach, are chock full of regional and state finalists.
“Regardless of how we do in the tournaments, they can get something out of them,” Ets-Hokin said. “I feel like if you play better teams, you are going to get better. I’m not all about the record, I’m about improving as a team, so we have a really tough schedule.
“We had a hard time getting anybody to come to us this year, that’s why we don’t have many home games,” she added, noting only six of the 22 matches are at home this season. “It just makes it hard for the girls to keep their grades up with that much travel.”
The travel is also something this group of seniors has grown accustomed to, as a majority of the 2020 campaign was spent on the road.
“I also have a lot of girls who play club in Miami all year-round,” Ets-Hokin said. “Of those who are playing club, they have improved 10-fold from last year.”
Those club players include Meyer in the middle and Johnson on the outside, who Ets-Hokin is looking to for leadership. The coach also stressed the entire class will be guiding the way as Valenzuela and the coach’s daughter, Camryn, will be the team’s setters. Martinez is the libero and Swanson will be playing an important role at the net.
“Our blocking has improve 10-fold,” said Ets-Hokin.
By having six seniors with experience, Ets-Hokin also pointed out it will help the younger players — juniors Jenna Castillo, Lana Tiedemann, Kendal Bulkiewicz, Kailee Reinoso and sophomores Brooke Mandozzi, and Crystal Gutierrez — to develop going into the future, as well as add to the depth this season.
“The girls who are on the bench, there are a lot who were JV last year, and don’t have that varsity experience yet,” Ets-Hokin said. “I’ve told them that until I feel they are ready, I don’t need to put a girl on the court who is going to get hurt. But you just learn with experience and the more you play, the better you get, and so far this season we are getting that.”
With the pieces all in place after six years of building, Ets-Hokin is convinced if this squad can improve upon their communication skills, mental toughness and defensive play, then they will have an opportunity to accomplish all their goals in the coach’s final season.
“They have to learn to think positive and move onto the next point if they make a mistake or not get too laid back if they take a lead,” Ets-Hokin said. “If we do that, we have the ability to make anything happen.”