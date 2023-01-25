UPPER KEYS — After winning the women’s division during the 8-mile Swim for Alligator Lighthouse — the first local to accomplish the feat — no one would have blamed Corley Smith for her confidence entering her senior season as part of the Coral Shores High School swim team. A the Lady Canes coach Kelly Kater expressed, “Corley is truly a competitor.”
“She steps to the block with an aggression about her, but she’s not cocky, she’s very humble and has always been willing to encourage teammates if they are discouraged,” Kater said. “She hypes up everybody when they are in the water and is just a great leader. She’s truly down to earth, works harder than anybody else at the practice, first in the pool and last one out, always ready to go, even when the weather is not great. She’s just an awesome kid. It’s hard to put into words how awesome of a person she is.”
Kater added that as long as she has known Smith, the Lady Canes senior has always been dedicated to her craft, which has resulted is three consecutive trips to the FHSAA State finals, including this past season going in four events, and two straight years being honored as the Keys Auto Center All-Monroe Athlete of the Year.
According to the coach, the biggest growth in Smith has been her confidence.
“The 1A class we compete with at states is a very intimidating group,” Kater said. “She was swimming against prep schools that recruit and she holds her own. She raced her heart out this year, and every year, but especially at the last 500 at states.”
In fact, Smith set her personal record in the 500-meter freestyle at 5:02.02 during her third and final trip to the FHSAA 1A State Championships, which was good for 11th place in Florida. That was three spots away from medaling, but would have been good enough for a podium finish in the Class 2A and 3A finals.
“I think because she had realistic goals, knowing who she was competing against, the idea of medaling at states was always there, but realistically she was just looking to improve her time,” Kater said. “I think that for her, that was as good as gold.”
For the Coral Shores coaching staff and program, Kater stressed, Smith is worth far more than a gold medal.
“Even the girls who are not as committed to swim, having Corley on the team made them better,” Kate said. “Losing Corley will be a big hit, but we are excited about the future. They are starting to realize we have a good group here.”
The coach pointed out that Smith’s younger sister, Layne, is “eagerly looking to follow in her footsteps,” as the two swim the same events and were both part of two Coral Shores state finalist relays.
“She’s got shoes to fill, but she’s up to the task, and we have others who re ready to step into the leadership role,” Kater said. “I know there are also some eighth-graders coming up who are going to be a big part of the program, so Jon (Olsen) runs a great program, and as long a they keep going to him, I’m confident we will have some dominate swimmers on our team.”
As for Smith, she now hopes to dominate on the next level while attending Harvey Mudd College, which is a Division-III school in Claremont, California.
“I think she was looking for the balance of academics as well as athletics,” Kater said. “We have a lot of Division III colleges that comes down to our pool to practice during the winter break, and in talking with those kids, I think helped attract her and she just enjoyed the campus there. She’s definitely more of a small-town kid, so it fit.”
While Kater is unsure of Smith’s direction beyond college, the coach assumes the three-time state finalist will never stop swimming, no matter her age, and fully expects the soon-to-be graduate to take another attempt at winning the Swim to Alligator Lighthouse outright, which Kater also added is accomplishable as Smith continues to grow.
“That is a feat in itself, swimming that, and having a win in an open-water swim from that distance, I know the team and Jon were really excited in that moment and it really gave her confidence going into the season,” Kater said. “She going to continue to build on that like she did this season, and I expect her to always have a foot in the pool.”