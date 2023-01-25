Corley Smith POY.jpg
UPPER KEYS — After winning the women’s division during the 8-mile Swim for Alligator Lighthouse — the first local to accomplish the feat — no one would have blamed Corley Smith for her confidence entering her senior season as part of the Coral Shores High School swim team. A the Lady Canes coach Kelly Kater expressed, “Corley is truly a competitor.”

“She steps to the block with an aggression about her, but she’s not cocky, she’s very humble and has always been willing to encourage teammates if they are discouraged,” Kater said. “She hypes up everybody when they are in the water and is just a great leader. She’s truly down to earth, works harder than anybody else at the practice, first in the pool and last one out, always ready to go, even when the weather is not great. She’s just an awesome kid. It’s hard to put into words how awesome of a person she is.”

