The members of the Coral Shores High swim team, from left, coach Jon Olsen, Corley Smith, Riley Cooper, Abbie Sargent, Olivia Sargent and Layne Smith pose together at the FHSAA State Championships, which were held in Stuart, Florida.
Corley Smith was the lone Lady Canes to reach the finals of her event, with the personal record in the 500 freestyle qualifying her for the Futures Championship, a USA Swimming national level, in July.
The Coral Shores team dives in at the star of the 200 freestyle relay during the FHSAA 1A State preliminaries.
The members of the Coral Shores 200 freestyle relay prepare for the preliminaries.
STUART — Out of 44 swim teams at the FHSAA 1A State Finals, only two were from public schools — one of those schools being the Coral Shores High School program, which had five swimmers qualify for five events during the championship meet on Saturday, Nov. 18.
Racing in four of those events was Lady Canes senior Corley Smith, qualifying twice over as an individual as well as part of two relay teams. Teammate Abbie Sargent also advanced as an individual as well as in the relays with Riley Cooper, Layne Smith and Olivia Sargent.
As a team, despite being in one of the fast classifications in the states, the Lady Canes placed 28th overall, led by Corley Smith, who reached in the finals in both the 200 freestyle, placing 12th, and 500 freestyle, taking 10th.
Smith’s 1:54.6 in the 200 placed her fourth in Class 2A and sixth in Class 3A, while her 5:02.1 in the 500 was good enough for a fourth-place medal in Class 2A and a third in Class 3A.
By less than a second, Sargent, touching the wall in 1:07.65, missed a berth in the finals of the 100 breaststroke, taking 19th overall in the event. Her time was good enough to not only advance to the finals but claim ninth place in 2A and seventh in 3A. It was the similar situation in the 400 relay as Coral Shores was four-hundredths of a second away from advancing to the finals in 3:45.77, which was good for ninth in 2A, 12th in 3A and 14th in 4A — instead settling for 17th in 1A.
The Lady Canes’ 200 freestyle relay, which won the district title three weeks prior, did not get an opportunity to post a time as they were disqualified for leaving early on one of the leg starts.
Although the finals marked the end of the high school season, Corley Smith’s time in the 500 freestyle, which was a personal best, qualifies her for the Futures Championship, a USA Swimming national level competition that is a benchmark for college recruiting efforts, which will take place in Ocala in July.