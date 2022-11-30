STUART — Out of 44 swim teams at the FHSAA 1A State Finals, only two were from public schools — one of those schools being the Coral Shores High School program, which had five swimmers qualify for five events during the championship meet on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Racing in four of those events was Lady Canes senior Corley Smith, qualifying twice over as an individual as well as part of two relay teams. Teammate Abbie Sargent also advanced as an individual as well as in the relays with Riley Cooper, Layne Smith and Olivia Sargent.

