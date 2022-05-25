The 61 members of the Monroe County Special Olympic delegation prepare for their trip to the ESPN World Wide of Sports near Orlando on Thursday, May 19, for the Florida Special Olympic State Games that begin on Friday, May 20.
The Monroe County Cheerleaders practice for the Florida Special Olympics State Games.
MONROE COUNTY — For the first time in more than two years, a local Special Olympics delegation departed the Florida Keys to compete in the ESPN World Wide of Sports for the Florida 2022 Summer Games.
Twenty-nine athletes, 11 partners and 15 volunteers made the trip from Monroe County to compete in bocce, cycle, unified cheer and unified soccer at the Summer Games in Bay Lake, Florida, near Orlando.
Two soccer teams were representing the Keys, including the county’s founding unified squad, the Key Largo Tornados, with team members Derrick Spells, Austin Vogt, Conner Dixon, Andres Alvarado-Garcia, Greyson Endress, Glade Harrelson, Bryan Leffler, Jericho Lalanne, Dylan Duran and coach Jordan Lombard, making a fourth appearance at the games, and a team from Horace O’Bryant, featuring Bryon Rose, Raul Miranda, Andy St. Jean, Dzrye Nesbitt, Alexander Sanchez, Kendal Monroe, Christopher Gregory and coach Stephanie Hill, attending its first.
The bocce team is comprised of students from the College of the Florida Keys as well as Monroe County School District alumni, led by coach Mike Dunn, including Ken Ayers and Scott Hart in doubles and Brett Cohen in singles. Poinciana Elementary is also sending a team made up of the unified doubles duo of Ryan Bridger and Alandavid Ponce Flores, while in singles is Jerry Destine — all coached by Joan Roman.
In cycling, Ray Moreno will compete in the 1K and 2K, Benny Valdez in the 2K and 5K, Mat Dalton in the 2K and 5K, Heyden Fenney in the 1K and 5K, with outgoing coach Bill Anderson, who has served the Monroe County athletes for 14 years but is moving to the west coast of Florida, leading the way one final time.
The unified cheer team — comprised of MCSD alumni, CFK students, Somerset Island Prep students and residents of the MARC House — will be competing in a higher division of cheer than they did in 2018. Members are Amber Russell, Hailey Nelson, Jennifer Averette, Kai Simcic-Swanton, Linnea Edwards, Riley Varney, Emily Walker, Kendra Cowen, all guided by new coach Callie Ray Ford, as well as Ruth Coleman and Jaqueline Caballeroare.
Results will appear in next week’s edition of the Free Press.