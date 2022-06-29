MARATHON — Malachi Hawkins, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound running back for the Marathon High School Dolphins, has landed on the radar of a Power Five program: the Syracuse University Orange, who compete alongside powerhouse Sunshine State programs such as Miami and Florida State in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Class of 2023 rising senior is crucial part of the Dolphins’ operations on the gridiron, and while he concludes his final classes for his high school diploma, he hopes to lead head coach Mac Childress and the underdog Dolphins to glory on the football field.
While Hawkins is technically a running back, the student-athlete is really much more. In the Florida Keys, low population density equals fewer players to choose from, and oftentimes, quarterbacks are hard to come by.
That’s why the Dolphins run a single-wing offense — a system also commonly referred to as the “T formation.”
Marathon utilizes Hawkins’ athletic abilities to give the Dolphins their best chance of chalking up a victory on Fridays. Most importantly, though, they have fun while they’re at it.
“I’m lined up in quarterback and we have a fullback and blocking back. It gives us an advantage because we keep other teams guessing. It’s a system that’s rarely used, and you really don’t see a lot of other teams doing that,” Hawkins said.
Marathon’s rough-and-tumble offense reflects that of the legendary Army Cadets or another old-school powerhouses from the 1950s, the Dolphins playing a brand of football that was popularized when players competed in “trench warfare” in thin, leather helmets.
While the Dolphins finished 3-6 last season, both Hawkins and the program have been progressing.
College coaches aren’t allowed face-to-face contact with student-athletes during certain points of the season due to NCAA rules, but a Syracuse assistant coach made the 1,530-mile trip to catch Marathon’s spring game against Palm Glades Prep Academy, where he witnessed Hawkins rumble for 230 yards and three touchdowns, as the Dolphins torpedoed the Eagles to the tune of 30-6.
Hawkins had a career outing in the Thursday night primetime slot in the Middle Keys behind a powerful display from the Dolphins’ big offensive line. The victory fostered high spirits for fans in Dolphin Country heading into the offseason, with hopes high for improving on last season’s 3-6 record behind their workhorse back and strong team effort.
The do-it-all athlete has been hard at work over the summer, and with August looming just weeks away, he and his teammates will soon engage in a season-long battle for bragging rights and a potential spot in the playoffs.
“We have a football group chat, and the guys are communicating everyday. We go to the park together to practice, and we’re making sure that everyone is working out in preparation for the season,” Hawkins said.
Marathon has also been participating in agility drills and more. It’s all part of what it takes to build a winning program, but in the Keys, assembling a team is the first order of business.
“Almost all our guys are playing both ways. It’s hard work. Everybody’s tired after the game, and oftentimes even by the third quarter,” Hawkins said.
He said the Dolphins had their highest player participation rate last fall since he’s been a part of the program, with 25 sticking it out on a schedule filled with pitfalls against mainland competition in the Miami area.
These schools are typically better funded and have deeper roster depth than small, rural area schools such as Marathon.
As one of the most densely populated metropolitan areas in the United States, Miami-Dade County churns out plenty of athletes for football and other sports annually.
Florida Christian, Archbishop Carroll, Ransom Everglades and Westminster Christian defeated the Dolphins last year in 52-3, 36-7, 54-0, and 49-0 blowouts, respectively.
There’s a reason why former University of Miami head coaches Howard Schellenberger, Jimmy Johnson and Dennis Erickson recruited most of their talent from inside county lines to build the framework for a dynasty that recorded three national championships from 1983-1991.
That’s not to take away from the Marathon’s progression, though, especially evidenced by the spring game victory against Palm Glades, a team Marathon previously defeated only 7-0 in 2021. Also, several of their blowout losses on the mainland came in non-conference play last season, so the Dolphins hope that they can stake a further claim in Florida Independent High School Athletic Association competition (FIHSAA) this season.
Regardless of the circumstances, though, Hawkins and Marathon will continue to grind in hopes of another season of learning through the trials and tribulations of the football field, which helps builds a strong base for players after their playing careers have concluded.
Dolphins’ head coach Mac Childress believes that Hawkins is an all-around athlete who has what it takes to earn a full-ride athletic scholarship to college, and he’s willing to testify his beliefs about the player that has been a huge part of building an old-school, underdog brand of Dolphins football on any given day of the week.
“Malachi is definitely getting some college interest. He also plays defensive end, and he could probably play any position on the field, considering his athleticism. Any college that lands Malachi is getting a diamond in the rough. He is just scratching the surface of his full potential. In the meantime, I hope he enjoys every second of the recruiting process. This is a special time in his life,” Childress said.
Asked why a college program should recruit him, Hawkins said, “I really love the game. I always find the time to go perfect my craft, whether it’s going before work or after work, I always find a way to the weight room, and I make sure that my teammates are staying active, together and bonded like never before.”
Childress doubled down on the recruiting pitch.
“Malachi is a great team leader and even better human being. He leads by example in the classroom, weight room, at conditioning sessions and during practice. Watching him develop over the last four years has been nothing short of amazing. He has put in the work that it takes to be great,” the head coach said.