PLANTATION KEY — The courtyard at Coral Shores High School was bustling recently as young weightlifters were looking to secure a berth in the FHSAA state championships for boys.
Eight Monroe County lifters finished in the top six of their designated weigh classes and of those, three advanced, led by Coral Shores senior Lucas Dennis, who overcame a tough drop in the bench press to claim the region championship in the 154-pound weight class. Dennis finished the day with 250 on the bench press and 205 on the clean and jerk, which placed him 11th overall headed in to the championships, as his 455 combined score was more than 100 pounds lighter than the weight class leaders.
The Hurricanes senior will be joined at the state meet with teammate Osvaldo Vega, who made the cut by 50 combined pounds after taking fourth in his 199-pound weight class during the region finals.
Marathon’s lone representative at the state finals will be Ryland Sifford, who was third in his 139-pound class, as he too made it as an at-large bid by 10 pounds. He lifted 180 on the bench and clean and jerk.
Other top contenders for a state bid berth were Cody Roberts at 119 pounds for Coral Shores, who took sixth but was 45 pounds behind the cut, and teammate Robert Fernandez, who scored a combined 420 in the 183-pound weight class. For Marathon, Anthony Machado was sixth overall in the 139-pound weight class, 25 pounds off the cut; Jimmy Gimeranes was fourth, 15 behind the cut; and Thomas Eubanks was fifth.
By winning the region title at a busy home campus, Dennis garnered an automatic berth into the state finals, while Vega is 18th and Sifford took 17th, as they go for the title April 23-24 at Port St. Joe High.