MARATHON — Things have not been easy for the Marathon High School football team in recent weeks as the Dolphins faced a trio of teams that had a combined 12-1 record on the season.
A 54-0 loss during the tough stretch of games for Marathon came at the hands of undefeated Ransom Everglades.
In the first half alone of the lopsided defeat, the Dolphins turned over the ball five times, which resulted in the high-powered Raiders attack taking a 40-advantage by halftime.
After claiming a one-point victory in the season opener, the Dolphins have been outscored 140-10 during the three-game skid.
