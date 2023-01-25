PLANTATION KEY — Taking the court significantly short-handed for the fifth straight game, the Coral Shores High School girls basketball team had just seven players suited up — only two of whom are taller than 5-foot-4 — for the rematch with Divine Savior on Friday, Jan. 13.
“It’s been a little crazy,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi, whose team was unable to overcome its problem with depth in the fourth quarter during the 47-39 loss. “I’ve done this a long time and can’t ever remember a team having a season quite like this when it comes to losing players. There are always injuries and illnesses, but it’s really been over the top for our poor crew. Fortunately, most of it is stuff that isn’t major, at least, but we’ve had multiples of everything from the flu, colds, strep throat, COVID, sprained ankles, injured toes, injured fingers, pulled quad muscles, concussions and I’m sure there are some that I’m forgetting.”
Regardless, the Lady Canes shocked the Sharks once again, with Brooke Mandozzi scoring 10 of her game-high 22 points in the first quarter, leading her team to an early 10-2 advantage before closing the quarter ahead, 14-9.
Divine Savior committed multiple players to defending Mandozzi in the second quarter, which worked as the Sharks held the Lady Canes to just five points the remainder of the half for a 23-19 lead at the intermission.
“It was tough because our pressure defense helps us get some easy baskets, and with them double- and at some points triple-teaming Brooke and us having so many mix and match lineups on offense I felt like we needed to try to pressure,” said the coach. “At the same time, we only have seven girls available, so it’s tough to go with it for too long without wearing down.”
After Divine Savior opened the lead up to seven, the coach decided to “roll the dice” and the Lady Canes dialed up the full-court pressure defense which, in turn, created five Shark turnovers. Coral Shores also got their offense back on track, scoring 14 in the quarter, with Lea Castellanos having four of her 10 points and Brooke Mandozzi adding eight more, which enabled the Lady Canes to recapture the lead, 33-30, to head into the final quarter.
“The pressure helped us get back into the game and retake the lead, but it took a toll on our legs and it was just too hard to sustain,” said Mandozzi, adding the Kacelyn Hollis, one of the two players taller than 5-foot-4, was also ill but did not inform the coach as she wanted to make her first varsity start.
Hollis played the entire game, as did Mandozzi, who finished with a double-double grabbing 10 rebounds to go along with her 20 points, three steals and two blocks. Castellanos added four assists and three steals to her 10 points, while Sabina Naranja netted five points. But they couldn’t hold onto the lead as the Sharks went in front for good with six minutes remaining.
With 3:13 seconds left, the Lady Canes were still looking poised to make another comeback, but a three-turnover sequence put Divine Savior ahead 42-33 and ultimately forced the Lady Canes to send the Sharks to the free throw line.
“I give our girls so much credit, though,” Mandozzi said. “Many of them have toughed different things out, and the girls we have had have really stepped up and given their all with limited bench. I tell the girls that I always like to find the positive wherever possible and there is a positive here. Some girls are getting some great experience and given opportunities that they haven’t maybe in the past. We had Kacelyn Hollis and Sabina Naranja both get their first career starts in this game, and both got huge minutes and really stepped up for us.
“This group will bounce back. We just have to get healthy. Even as we were, we had a great chance to win tonight.”