Bekky Valenzuela, center, is surrounded by coaches, from left, Paul Hann, Pat Meyers, Alphonso Bryant and Kevin Williams, after she scored her 1,000th career point on Tuesday, Feb. 1, during the District 16-3A semifinals at Westminster Christian.
PALMETTO BAY — Needing just seven points to become the third Coral Shores High School girls basketball player to reach the 1,000-point mark in her career, Bekky Valenzuela was actually held scoreless in the first quarter of the District 16-3A quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Westminster Christian.
But in the second quarter, the senior found her range, netting 14 of her game-high 27 points, with eight of those coming in the waning seconds of the first half, to not only give her squad an insurmountable lead but to also eclipse the milestone mark during a 44-41 victory.
“Westminster was great about it, because they were announcing fouls and points, and when she got her seventh point they announced she reached 1,000 points,” Coral Shores coach Pat Meyers said. “Being that it was kind of close to halftime, we waited and at halftime gave her a 1,000-point ball.”
That helped motivate the Lady Canes in the second half, according to the coach, which was needed as the Lady Warriors outscored Coral Shores in the final two quarters by six points, but it was still not enough to claim the victory.
“You could tell we were a little tense coming out, being it was a district playoff game,” said Meyers about the first-quarter struggles.
Without Valenzuela netting points in the opening eight minutes, Coral Shores trailed 8-6 at the start of the second quarter. That’s when the Lady Canes, and their leading scorer, opened up their biggest lead by tallying 20 points for a 26-17 advantage.
“Early on, I think Bekky’s shots weren’t falling because she needed to get that monkey off her back. But that second quarter, they all settled in and played well,” Meyers said. “The 20-point quarter was the difference in the game because they made a run in the second half, which we were able to hold off.”
Coral Shores also had to fight through foul trouble, with Westminster in the bonus just seconds in the second quarter.
“But the girls stepped up and we had a nice rotation,” Meyers said. “They all played valuable minutes.”
In fact, joining Valenzuela’s 27 points and 13 rebounds with her own double-double was fellow senior Kylie Deckard, who had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Makayla Hann scored three points and Brooke Mandozzi and Kailee Reynoso each netted a pair.
Valenzuela is the second Lady Canes in as many years to reach the 1,000-point mark after teammate Lucia Rodriguez accomplished the feat in the 2020-21 campaign. The first Lady Canes to do so was Latrice Johnson in 2010.