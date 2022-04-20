MONROE COUNTY — Sixteen at-large bids are still to be determined for the Florida High School Athletic Association’s boys weightlifting 1A State Finals. Those are available for the top 16 lifters from the regional tournament, who did not claim first in their weight class.
While there are several members of the Coral Shores and Marathon High squads still waiting to see if they qualified for one of those berths, Hurricanes lifter Xayver Arrington had no reasons to worry as he claimed the title in both the traditional (clean and jerk and bench press) and the snatch in the unlimited weight class during the Region 4-1A Finals on Saturday, April 9, at Lemon Bay High.
With a combined total of 635 pounds (345 pounds on the bench press and 290 in the clean and jerk), Arrington bested the weight class runner-up by 35 pounds to claim the traditional title and then followed that victory with a snatch of 210 pounds.
While Arrington is the only Monroe County athlete guaranteed a berth into the state finals, the 199-pounders from the Keys are all top contenders to garner one of the at-large bids.
Arrington’s top finishes helped Coral Shores place fourth in the traditional team standings and sixth in the snatch. Marathon was ninth in the snatch and sixth in the traditional lifts. The 16 at-large bids will be determined after all the regional tournaments are complete, with state finals set for April 22 at Port St. Joe High.