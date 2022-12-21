PLANTATION KEY — Injuries and illnesses had the Coral Shores High School girls basketball team reeling with back-to-back losses on the road.But a return trip home with the majority of their lineup intact was exactly what the Lady Canes needed as they rebounded with a 55-5 victory against Keys Gate on Dec. 9, before returning to the road for a 44-25 win against Florida Christian on Dec. 12.
“Getting Brooke (Mandozzi) and Lea (Castellanos) back from concussion protocol helped, of course, as they’re a big part of what we do,” Lady Canes coach Jarrod Mandozzi said. “But playing without them earlier in the week and then in practice the last week definitely had a silver lining as it helped our depth. It forced some of our girls into different roles and got them some good experience, reps and opportunity to show what they could do in different spots.”
One of those players was junior forward Lisny Cedillo, which has allowed Mandozzi to use a new rotation.
“With Lisny having strung together a few strong games on the defensive side of the ball, with steals and rebounds, we decided to try something a little different to start the game and we played Grace Leffler at guard to get her, Brooke and Lisny on the court together a little more,” he said. “Grace and Brooke both have the skills to play guard and we’re deeper at forward, so we felt like it was a good opportunity to try it coming into the game.”
It worked as the Lady Canes came out firing with 21 first-quarter points for an 18-point lead and followed that with a 14-point second quarter to send the game into the half with Coral Shores ahead 35-3.
“I was a little hesitant because we didn’t know much about Keys Gate and we didn’t really work on it at practice,” Mandozzi said. “Keys Gate was big and athletic looking so we figured it would help us with their size if nothing else and we could go back to a more traditional lineup if we had to. It worked out great, I thought. Grace really did a good job of adjusting on the fly and really didn’t skip a beat. Lisny’s been so consistent and was again and Brooke’s Brooke. She’s always steady and reliable for what we need.”
With a running clock in the second half, every Coral Shores player was able to get at least eight minutes of playing time and all but two scored, led by Mandozzi with 14 points and three steals. Alondra Apolinario contributed nine points, going 2-for-2 from beyond the arc, and Castellanos had eight points. Leffler finished with seven points and eight rebounds, Makayla Hahn tallied six points and four steals and Kacelyn Hollis put in four points.
“Abby Vogt started at point guard for us. She’s another one who’s come along fast and is really playing great basketball for us. She really sees the court well and pushes the ball and got us off to a great start with us getting some easy baskets with her out there,” said the coach. “Lea Castellanos picked up right where she left off before her concussion playing a great game for us, and Makayla Hahn had another strong game. Makayla is so quick and athletic that she really creates problems for other teams and she and all of the girls are getting better and better as they continue to learn what we’re trying to do and as it becomes more habit through repetition.”
Three nights later, Coral Shores had to adjust the lineup for the game against Florida Christian, as Vogt sprained her ankle against Keys Gate.
“While it was noticeable at times that we were shuffling things around, you couldn’t tell by the offensive output,” said Mandozzi, whose team scored 19 points in the opening quarter to take a 15-point advantage against Florida Christian.
Scoring 10 of her game-high 18 points in the first was Mandozzi. Coral Shores put forth a well-balanced attack in the second quarter, with six players combining for 14 points, with Hahn and Gabby Mellidis each scoring three points and four other teammates each scoring a bucket for a 33-10 score at halftime.
In the second half, Coral Shores went deep to its bench with all of the Lady Canes playing at least eight minutes on the night as Leffler led on offense with seven of her nine points in the second half. She also grabbed seven rebounds and three blocks during the game.
Mandozzi ended the game with four steals to go with her game-high points. Cedillo had four points and 10 rebounds, and Hahn had four points, six assists and seven steals, mostly all in the first half.
“I was really proud of the way the girls adjusted to all of the lineups shuffling with our injuries,” Mandozzi said. “This is a great group of girls that’s working so hard and getting better at a rapid rate. There are definitely things we still have to work on that can haunt us if we don’t do a better job of cleaning them up, and we’re really thin in a few areas right now, so we have to make sure we stay out of foul trouble.”