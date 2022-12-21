PLANTATION KEY — Injuries and illnesses had the Coral Shores High School girls basketball team reeling with back-to-back losses on the road.But a return trip home with the majority of their lineup intact was exactly what the Lady Canes needed as they rebounded with a 55-5 victory against Keys Gate on Dec. 9, before returning to the road for a 44-25 win against Florida Christian on Dec. 12.

“Getting Brooke (Mandozzi) and Lea (Castellanos) back from concussion protocol helped, of course, as they’re a big part of what we do,” Lady Canes coach Jarrod Mandozzi said. “But playing without them earlier in the week and then in practice the last week definitely had a silver lining as it helped our depth. It forced some of our girls into different roles and got them some good experience, reps and opportunity to show what they could do in different spots.”

