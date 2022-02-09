MARATHON — Initially, the Marathon High School girls basketball team had 20 games scheduled, but by season’s end, only 12 were played, leaving the Lady Fins with not as much experience as coach Andre Garvey would have hoped for heading into the District 16-3A tournament — especially with their first-round opponent being state powerhouse Palmer Trinity.
Against the Lady Falcons in the District 16-3A quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 1, Marathon's Abrianna Marshall had nine points and four rebounds, Elena Eubanks had seven points and six rebounds, Marti’yana Kilbourne had two steals and eight rebounds and Aniyla Hawkins scored five points and grabbed four rebounds, during a 71-22 loss.
“They really gave it all they had, so I couldn’t ask for more,” Garvey said.
Even though the Lady Fins finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 6-7 mark, Garvey said it was a successful season as Marathon played the entire way without its lone senior, Molly Prince.
“All the girls played hard, even when Molly went down, and even then she was still at practice cheering the girls on,” Garvey said. “So, she was still a big part of the team, even though she was not on the court.”
It was almost like having an extra coach, which for Garvey was important to help the young Lady Fins win five of their last seven games this season.
“Next year we should have a real good season, if the games don’t get canceled,” Garvery said. “The same team we had this year will be back next year, plus we will have three more eighth-graders who have been playing basketball for a while, so I think we will be OK.”