Marathon runner Pedro Zapata finished 40th at the Running Lane National Championship in Huntsville, Alabama on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Dolphins senior set a personal record of 16 minutes, 41 seconds at the meet, which places him in the Top 3 all-time in Marathon High School 5K history.
Marathon runner Pedro Zapata finished 40th at the Running Lane National Championship in Huntsville, Alabama on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Dolphins senior set a personal record of 16 minutes, 41 seconds at the meet, which places him in the Top 3 all-time in Marathon High School 5K history.
Contributed
Marathon cross-country runner Pedro Zapata placed in the top 40 out of 350 runners in his division at the Running Lane National Championship in Huntsville, Ala., on Saturday, Dec. 4.
MARATHON — Recalling two and a half years ago when Pedro Zapata arrived at Marathon High School from Venezuela, “with nothing but a huge smile on his face,” Dolphins cross-country coach Joey Gonzalez remembers thinking that Zapata was determined to learn despite not knowing any English.
“Here he is today, participating in the Running Lane National Championship in Huntsville, Alabama, shattering records, running a PR time of 16:41, placing him in the Top 3 all-time in Marathon High School 5K history and placing in the top 40 out of 350 runners in his division on the national stage,” said Gonzalez, following the national cross-country race on Saturday, Dec. 4. “I’m absolutely speechless. This experience has been like no other for me as a coach.”
It was Gonzalez — Marathon High’s English as a Second Language teacher when Zapata first arrived as a sophomore — who is credited with convincing the soccer player in his native country to join his new school’s cross-country team and begin a historic run.
For the two and a half years, Gonzalez, the Dolphins’ assistant distance running coach and head baseball coach, has been with Zapata every step of the way, including driving him to the Florida Athletic Coaches Association State All-Star meet in Lakeland, where the Dolphins senior placed 16th despite being seeded 27th, and the recent National Championship in Alabama, where he placed 40th.
“Things will not be the same without you next year, but I know your continued work ethic and determination will carry you forward as you prepare to become a college student-athlete in the very near future,” Gonzalez told Zapata. “We love you, Marathon loves you, kid. Congratulations on a historic cross-country career at Marathon High and thank you for always representing our hometown with class and pride.”