MARATHON — Go back just three seasons and tell Marathon High School cross-country coach Jim Murphy that Pedro Zapata, who was a sophomore at the time, was going to lead his squad to a seventh consecutive state finals as one of the Top 5 runners in school history and the long-time Dolphins mentor would not have thought it would be possible.
Fast forward to Zapata’s senior season and not only did all that come true, but he is also The Key West Citizen’s All-Monroe County Runner of the Year.
“I didn’t see it,” Murphy said. “When he showed up to the school he was a soccer player and coach Joey Gonzalez, who is an ESOL teacher, got him to come out and try cross-country.”
Murphy recalls not knowing what to expect from the transfer student. In fact, he believed Zapata might be hiding an injury as he had, according to the coach, “an unusual running style that first year.”
“We kept asking if he was hurt and he would say, ‘no,’ but we found out after the season that he was definitely hurt, because he never ran like that again,” Murphy said. “He just had a different gait after that.”
What it did prove to Murphy was just how committed Zapata became during that first season of distance running.
“I don’t think he wanted an injury to be the reason he dropped out,” Murphy said. “I think he fell in love with the sport his sophomore year. After the following soccer and track season ended, you would still see him running around town at all hours. When he wasn’t working, he was running.”
It also helped that Zapata had state-caliber harriers — two of the Dolphins’ Top 5 in school history, Jonathan and Owen Pitchford — pushing the younger Dolphins runner to the next level.
“Using their work ethic and dedication as guidance, (Zapata) definitely went at it this summer,” said Murphy, remembering receiving a call at 9 p.m. from the Dolphins’ head trainer, Luis Leal, asking the coach if he knew his star runner was trekking across the Seven Mile Bridge.
“He had just taken a stroll, left his house, jogged about 3 miles to the Seven Mile Bridge and then just kept going,” Murphy said. “I told him, ‘Let’s not do that again,’ but when I heard that, I knew he was in shape.”
Zapata’s dedication, according to Murphy, comes from his drive to improve.
“The beauty of running is that it’s really against yourself and trying to improve your time consistently, and he puts in the work and the milage even when we didn’t have practice,” Murphy said.
That dedication allowed Zapata to continuously break personal records this season until he set his career record at 7 minutes, 11 seconds to finish as the runner-up in the Region 4-1A Finals and help the Dolphins also garner the runner-up hardware as a team during the meet.
“It shows what putting in work does,” Murphy said. “He was only here for three years, but we were able to put a lot of work in because we also have track season, and last year I coached four or five soccer games too, so I’ve gotten to know him really well. Seeing the athlete he is now, it amazes me to think where he started.”
Now Zapata gets to pay if forward, as he has set an example for the next generation of Dolphins.
“That’s the beauty of a program,” Murphy said. “We are starting to see a pattern of the younger kids following the older kids, learning from them and then becoming the leader, which is really what any program looks for.
“Pedro was on the lead and the boys went with him. If it was Pedro putting a few extra miles after a speed work, he would start and the boys would follow with him. It was a learned behavior he got from his junior and sophomore year, and he has now inspired those coming behind him, who will now take the lead and will teach this next younger group.”