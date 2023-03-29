MARATHON — It has been a historic start to the 2023 campaign for Marathon High School junior baseball ace Dylan Ziels, as he went into Spring Break with the 13th most strikeouts nationwide and first in Florida for all classes, having now sat 58 via the K in 23 2/3 innings on the mound.

Through five appearances this season and four starts, Ziels has a 2.07 ERA, allowing only 15 hits and eight walks for seven earned runs and having struck out more than half of the 97 batters he has faced this season.

