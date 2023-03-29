MARATHON — It has been a historic start to the 2023 campaign for Marathon High School junior baseball ace Dylan Ziels, as he went into Spring Break with the 13th most strikeouts nationwide and first in Florida for all classes, having now sat 58 via the K in 23 2/3 innings on the mound.
Through five appearances this season and four starts, Ziels has a 2.07 ERA, allowing only 15 hits and eight walks for seven earned runs and having struck out more than half of the 97 batters he has faced this season.
His most recent trip to the hill came against 7A Miami, during which the 6-foot-2 right-hander struck out 12 of the 23 Stingarees who came to the plate.
Ziels allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks during the 4-1 win for the Dolphins.
“The bats were hot up and down the lineup and Dylan Ziels continues to be absolutely dominant on the mound for us,” Marathon coach Joey Gonzalez said. “Total team effort to pick up the win. This was exactly what we needed to roll into Spring Break.”
In the win against Miami, Gabe Leal had a trio of singles, Ryan Yablon doubled as part of his two hits, Tommy Norris gapped two base knocks. Gavin Leal secured the W for Ziels, going the final 1 2/3 innings without allowing a run and striking out two.
It was a second straight win for the Dolphins, as a day prior, the team pounded out 11 hits en route to a 16-1 mercy-rule victory against Westwood Christian.
In a pinch-hit appearance, Tiago Rivero connected on a three-run homer. Gavin Leal tallied a double, Brody Reininger and Mason Thornton each had a pair of singles, and with one hit each were Gabe Leal, Yablon, Dylan Globe, Nolan O’Hara and Bryan Broche.
That was more than enough for the pitching duo of Broche, who got the start and struck out six in three innings, and Ethan Saunders, who had two strikeouts and gave up a run on two walks.
Marathon will host Immaculata-LaSalle on Wednesday, March 29, on the Middle Keys campus at 4 p.m.