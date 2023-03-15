MARATHON — Untouchable.

At least, that’s what Marathon High School ace Dylan Ziels nearly was on Friday, March 3, against Miami Country Day, as the Dolphins junior struck out 20 of 23 batters he faced during a one-hit, complete-game shutout to lead his team to an 8-0 victory on the Middle Keys campus.

