MARATHON — Hundreds of avid runners and walkers from around the United States are expected to compete in the annual Sombrero Beach Run. The 2023 event is scheduled Friday, Feb. 24, through Sunday, Feb. 26.

The outdoor run/walk encourages families to reconnect and participate in the healthful weekend together while contributing to a worthwhile cause. Proceeds benefit Keys Area Interdenominational Resources, a Marathon-based nonprofit organization that provides valuable food pantry, housing assistance, emergency and relocation support among a host of other services.