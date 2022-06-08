LAKE BUENA VISTA — By simply competing at the 2022 Special Olympics Florida State Summer Games, the 65 members of Monroe County’s delegation were already winners.
“Seeing athletes work hard, doing their best and being proud of their efforts is worth every bit of the work it takes to coordinate a competition like this,” said Laurie Dunn, head delegate and sports and training coordinator.
Add to the fact, that there were 41 medals won, including 13 gold, by the Monroe County athletes in bocce, cycling, cheer and soccer, with teams from Horace O’Bryant, Key Largo School and Poinciana Elementary, it was a successful rerun for the Monroe County contingency.
“This was our first time to go to state games, and it was a great learning experience,” said Poinciana bocce coach Joan Roman, whose athletes won a gold and three silvers. “We had a lot of fun competing. More importantly, we learned how to be flexible, compassionate and supportive as members of an awesome team.”
Also tallying gold medals were the eight-member HOB soccer team, led by coach Stephanie Hill. The Key West Community Bocce team claimed two golds and four silvers and the Keys Cheer squad, with nine members on the team, each garnered silver medals.
“For 10 months these girls have practiced relentlessly for two minutes and 30 seconds of showtime on the mat,” said Keys Cheer coach Callie Ray Ford. “Their hard work, dedication and persistence paid off with them placing second and bringing home nine silver medals.”
Coached by Bill Anderson and assisted by Jo Mary Fenney, the Key West cycling program claimed two golds, two silvers, two bronze and two ribbons.
The Key Largo Unified Soccer team, coached by Jordan Lombard, faced the toughest competition in the state at Level 3, but still took home the bronze.
“What a weekend,” Lombard said. “We gave the best team in the state a run for their money but ended up falling short by two goals. Our next game was an absolute nail-biter that ended in defeat in overtime. Our athletes and partners displayed integrity, dignity and maturity and will proudly be bringing eight bronze medals back to the Keys. We will be back, and we will be hungrier than ever. Love these guys and everything they brought. Proud is an understatement.”
The Monroe County delegation was also honored by Ruth Finch Coleman being named Inspirational Coach, cheer team’s Amber Russell as Inspirational Athlete and Connor Dixon as Inspirational Partner. Russell, who has been competing as an athlete from a young age, has excelled in cycling, bocce, bowling and swimming, and is a founding member of the cheer group.
“Watching Amber grow as an athlete over the years, tackling hard things, has inspired us all,” Coleman said. “Cheer has given her an identity in Special Olympics and she is always encouraging her teammates and bringing joy to the team. Connor has been committed to playing unified sports with us for over five years now. His dedication and motivation are contagious to our athletes and partners. His hard work had earned him the award.”
The opening ceremonies of the game held at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World were rained out, but that could not dampen the spirits of the athletes, partners and coaches.
“The very best thing about the weekend were all the smiles,” said Mike Dunn, Key West bocce coach.