There’s always something to fish for in the waters of the Florida Keys. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at fla-keys.com/fishing.
May 6-10: Tarponian Tournament, Marathon. Rules of this three-evening tournament mandate that each team fishes with a different captain each outing. Teams also rotate among the three major bridge channels in Marathon, so any potential “hot spots” are shared among all anglers. Call 215-542-1492 or email dbreznicky@breznickyassociates.com.
June 2-4: Ninth annual Skippers Dolphin Tournament, Key Largo. This tournament is headquartered at Skippers Dockside Restaurant behind Key Largo’s Holiday Inn. Cash prizes of over $60,000 include a first-place prize of $20,000 as well as prizes for the top six teams and top lady and junior anglers. Visit skipperstournaments.com or email ditournaments@aol.com.
June 2-4: Original Big Pine & Lower Keys Dolphin Tournament, Big Pine Key. The Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce presents this annual event where anglers contend for over $35,000 in cash prizes and awards. A cash prize of $20,000 is given for the largest dolphin fish over 50 pounds. Additional prizes await winners in open, ladies and youth divisions. Visit lowerkeyschamber.com/chamber-events/.
June 5-9: 48th annual Don Hawley Tarpon Fly Tournament, Islamorada. Up to 25 of the world’s top fly-rod anglers endure a five-day test of patience and finesse, fishing Keys waters using fly tackle and 12-pound tippet. Named for the late fly fisherman and conservationist Don Hawley, the tournament benefits the Guides Trust Foundation, assisting professional fishing guides and supporting backcountry fishery conservation programs. Visit guidestrustfoundation.org.
June 9-10: Ladies Dolphin Tournament, Tavernier. Hosted by the Florida Keys Elks Lodge, this event welcomes female angler teams to compete for the highest aggregate weight of three dolphin fish. Cash and prizes are awarded to first- through third-place finishers and for the largest dolphin caught. Visit floridakeyselks1872.com or email ditournaments@aol.com.
June 19-23: 60th annual Gold Cup Tarpon Tournament. Islamorada. This annual challenge appeals to experienced anglers. Headquartered at the Lorelei Restaurant and Marina, the all-release event is limited to 25 anglers by invitation only. Proceeds benefit the Guides Trust Foundation of the Florida Keys. Visit goldcuptt.com.
June 28-29: IFC Captain’s Cup Dolphin Tournament, Islamorada. Teams of up to four anglers compete for top prizes, and the total combined weight of three fish determines the winning team. If up to 25 boats register, first-prize cash winnings can reach $25,000. Visit theislamoradafishingclub.com or email vinnie@theislamoradafishingclub.com.
July 4-6: Billy Knowles Memorial Poor Boys Tarpon Fly Tournament, Islamorada. A tarpon-on-fly tournament open to all anglers. The team with the most releases of tarpon 4 feet and longer wins. Boats can leave from any dock from Harry Harris Park to Duck Key. Tournament events are held at the Lorelei Restaurant and Marina in Islamorada. Visit poorboys.info or email poorboystournment@gmail.com.
Aug. 14: Bartenders Dolphin Tournament, Layton. This new one-day dolphin tournament is open to bartenders and restaurant employees. Kick-off and weigh-in events are to be held at the Florida Boy restaurant at Mile Marker 68 in Layton. Email ditournaments@aol.com.
Sept. 15-17: Herman Lucerne Memorial Backcountry Fishing Championship. Islamorada. Anglers target fish only in the boundaries of Everglades National Park, fishing areas that Lucerne favored, and are challenged to catch at least one tarpon, redfish, snook, sea trout, snapper, bonefish and black drum or bass with the goal being to catch all seven species. Awards are given in 22 individual categories at a ceremony hosted at the Islander Resort. Visit hermanlucernememorial.com or email wesley@lockeandkeyproductions.com.Sept. 22-24: Take Stock in Children Backcountry Challenge, Key Largo. This annual tournament put on by the Rotary Club of Key Largo offers anglers the opportunity to win trophies for trout, snook and redfish. Fishing is allowed around the clock from Friday night through Sunday afternoon. A popular weekend auction showcase and Sunday evening dinner are open to the public. Proceeds support vocational and educational scholarships for financially challenged Upper Keys students. Visit keylargorotary.org.
Oct. 9-11: Islamorada Fall All-Tackle Bonefish and Permit Championship, Islamorada. Dubbed the “Fall All-Tackle,” the three-day challenge attracts energized newcomers to face seasoned veterans in a competition that has taken place since 1970. One angler per boat pairs with a licensed captain to vie for division winner’s trophies for the three longest bonefish and three longest permit. Email islamoradafallalltackle@gmail.com.
Oct. 15-18: IWFA Islamorada Backcountry Tournament, Islamorada. One of the International Women’s Fishing Association’s longest standing and most popular tournament events, the IWFA event is based each year at the Islamorada Fishing Club. Female anglers target species including bonefish, snook, tarpon, permit, redfish, spotted sea trout and more in the backcountry waters of Everglades National Park. Visit iwfa.org.
Oct. 19-20: Casting for Cats Women’s Backcountry Tournament, Islamorada. Female anglers earn points for catching bonefish, permit, tarpon, snook and redfish using bait, artificial lures or fly tackle. Points are also awarded for ladyfish, sharks, jacks and spotted sea trout. The event is a major fundraiser to help control the feral cat population in the Upper Keys. Call Sharon Mahoney Ellenwood at 305-664-2012.
Oct. 27-28: Fall Backcountry Fly Championship, Islamorada. Tournament anglers compete to catch the most inches of snook and redfish on fly in a challenge where 1 inch equals one point. Awards are to be given to the grand champion, the anglers who catch the largest snook and redfish, and the “King of the Backcountry” series grand champion, among others. Visit BFCtournament.com.
Nov. 9-11: Cheeca Lodge & Spa All-American Backcountry Tournament, Islamorada. Anglers compete for prizes and trophies in this annual all-release event targeting snook, redfish, bonefish, tarpon and permit. The tournament was inspired by George H. W. Bush, the 41st U.S. president, and honors war heroes in an esteemed competition held over Veterans Day weekend. Proceeds benefit the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust. Visit cheeca.com/allamerican.
Nov. 30 to Dec. 3: Islamorada Sailfish Tournament, Islamorada. The first leg of the Florida Keys Gold Cup Championship trifecta is the only tournament in the series to offer a junior division for anglers age 16 and younger. Unlimited anglers are allowed per vessel. Visit islamoradasailfishtournament.com or email ditournaments@aol.com.
Dec. 15-17: Islamorada Junior Sailfish Tournament. Islamorada. The Florida Keys’ oldest sailfish tournament for kids age 16 and younger, this event has been held since 1964. Contact fishnbully@msn.com or call 305-240-9337.