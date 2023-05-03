There’s always something to fish for in the waters of the Florida Keys. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at fla-keys.com/fishing.

May 6-10: Tarponian Tournament, Marathon. Rules of this three-evening tournament mandate that each team fishes with a different captain each outing. Teams also rotate among the three major bridge channels in Marathon, so any potential “hot spots” are shared among all anglers. Call 215-542-1492 or email dbreznicky@breznickyassociates.com.