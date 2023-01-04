Seafood lovers can savor dishes made with Florida Keys fish and crustaceans, and salute the local commercial fishermen who harvest them, at a flavorful Key West festival scheduled Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15.
The 17th annual Florida Keys Seafood Festival is presented by the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association at the island city’s Bayview Park, located at Truman Avenue and Jose Marti Drive. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $10 per adult, good for both days, and includes entry in a raffle for $250 worth of seafood. Children younger than 12 are admitted free to the family-friendly event.
Attendees can purchase and feast on offerings that typically include grilled Florida spiny lobster, fried fish baskets or platters, stone crab claws, smoked fish dip, peel-and-eat Key West pink shrimp and more — all caught, prepared and served by Keys commercial fishermen and their families.
The menu also includes favorite dishes such as conch chowder, ceviche and fritters as well as traditional flan and Key lime pie. Soft drinks, beer, wine and cocktails are available for purchase to complement the culinary treats.
In addition to the seafood, attendees can expect nonstop entertainment by regional musicians and bands, arts and crafts booths showcasing handcrafted wares and an eco-discovery zone for kids.
Proceeds from the festival benefit the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association, its support for sustainable fisheries management programs and its scholarships for college-bound students from Key Largo to Key West.