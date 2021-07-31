Ben Alford, Dmitri Biba, Antony May, Sean Seifert, Jason Tsuzinskia and Dan Crowley had a banner trip recently fishing the Dry Tortugas with Capt. JoJo of Eddie Griffiths Charters out of Stock Island Marina Village and the Perry Hotel.
The Goodin family — Aven, Olivia, Tucker, Josh and Erryn — of Fair Hope, Alabama, were hooked up most of the morning recently with Knee Deep Charters. Four dolphins showed up just as they anchored, and the kids got to see them up close. Limiting out on a variety of sizes of snapper, from flag to 12 inches, several lemon sharks also put on a great show and chowed down on snapper. They also had jacks remoras, and a rainbow runner, and later fed the resident nurse sharks back at the marina.
Photo provided by Eddie Griffiths Charters
No matter what the season, there’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.
Through Saturday: Key West Fishing Tournament. More than 40 species of fish are targeted during the multi-month tournament, with divisions for men, women, junior anglers (ages 10 to 15) and Pee Wees (younger than 10). The Key West Fishing Tournament strongly encourages the release of game fish. All participating anglers receive certificates noting their catches and qualify for a variety of prizes. For information, visit http://www.keywestfishingtournament.com.
Sept. 10-12: Robert James Sales S.L.A.M. Celebrity Tournament in Key West. In the first of three tournaments in the annual Redbone Celebrity Tournament Series, also called The Trilogy, anglers target tarpon, permit and bonefish to achieve the coveted “flats grand slam.” The event raises funds for the fight against cystic fibrosis. For information, visit https://www.redbone.org/tourn_sched.html.
Sept. 17-19: Herman Lucerne Memorial Backcountry Fishing Championship in Islamorada. Named after the man known affectionately as “Mr. Everglades,” the event is headquartered at the Islander Resort. Anglers target fish in multiple species only in the boundaries of Everglades National Park, fishing areas that Lucerne favored. Anglers are challenged to catch at least one tarpon, redfish, snook, seatrout, snapper, bonefish and black drum. Awards are given in 22 individual categories at the awards ceremony at the Islander Resort. For information, visit https://www.hermanlucernememorial.com/tournament-info/#tournament_info.