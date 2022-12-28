A production of “Give ‘Em Hell, Harry!” will be staged during Presidents’ Day Weekend in February
Actor Clifton Truman Daniel, grandson of President Harry S Truman, returns to Key West for two evenings, Sunday and Monday, Feb. 19-20 when he will again take the stage in the play, “Give ‘Em Hell, Harry!”
Part of the 2023 “Presidential Families Weekend and Forum,” the production will take place on the grounds of the Harry S Truman Little White House, 111 Front St.
The event, which runs Friday through Monday, Feb. 17-20, is the largest gathering of presidential descendants on Presidents’ Day in the country.
The Key West Harry S Truman Foundation will host its first annual HST Collections Society fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The HST Collections Society is an fundraising event to help obtain, manage, and preserve Harry S Truman collections. Members Captain level ($500) and higher are invited to share the night with presidential descendants to learn more about the importance of collections and what plans are moving forward. This is an invitation only event.
On Saturday, Feb, 18, from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m., descendants with a direct lineage to one or more of the 46th U.S. presidents will share stories and historical perspectives on how their relatives worked across the aisle by fostering bipartisan relationships, debating, and negotiating America’s domestic and international policies.
This year’s distinguished moderator is Dr. Kurt Graham, director of the Harry S Truman Library and Museum in Independence, Missouri. Attending descendants will be announced as they are confirmed.
Also, Student Essay Competition winners will be announced following the forum.
Other Presidential Families Weekend events taking place on the grounds of the Little White House guided tours of the Historic Little White House, self-guided botanical lawn tours, ancillary cocktail parties, and a barbecue on the Little White House lawn on Monday, Feb. 20. The Presidential Families Weekend and forum are presented with the support of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.