High-energy family fun, entertainment and multicultural taste treats await revelers Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, during the annual Bahama Village Goombay Festival.
The lively festival runs from noon to midnight both days, with the action centered on Petronia Street in the heart of Key West’s historic Bahama Village neighborhood. Attractions include live music, food and a spirited celebration of the cultural connection between Key West and the Bahamas.
Goombay weekend marks the beginning of Fantasy Fest, Key West’s 10-day costuming and masking gala. The 2022 festival is themed “Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos” and is scheduled Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 30.
Each year Goombay attracts thousands of people ranging from national and international visitors to Florida Keys residents who have made attending the event a local tradition.
Against the vibrant backdrop of Bahama Village, they can view and purchase island arts and crafts, savor the flavors of vendors’ delicacies and spend two rocking evenings dancing in the streets.
Foods for purchase typically include conch fritters and salads, fried fish, black beans and rice, Key lime pie and other items associated with Key West and its Bahamian roots.
The main entertainment stage is to be located at the corner of Petronia and Fort streets. Popular Bahamian, Floridian and local musicians and bands are to offer nonstop tunes in genres ranging from gospel to calypso.
Other festival highlights include Friday night opening ceremonies and Saturday night’s Junkanoo Gawds Parade of costumed marchers and dancers, beginning at 6 p.m. and traveling through Key West’s historic downtown.