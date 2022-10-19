p goombay

Petronia Street is filled with festival-goers and plenty of street food during the first evening of the annual, two-day Goombay festival in Bahama Village.

 ROB O’NEAL/Paradise

High-energy family fun, entertainment and multicultural taste treats await revelers Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, during the annual Bahama Village Goombay Festival.

The lively festival runs from noon to midnight both days, with the action centered on Petronia Street in the heart of Key West’s historic Bahama Village neighborhood. Attractions include live music, food and a spirited celebration of the cultural connection between Key West and the Bahamas.