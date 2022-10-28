Gov. Ron DeSantis and Bass Pro Shops founder and developer Johnny Morris came to Marathon on Friday for a ceremony celebrating the construction of what will be one of the biggest and possibly the most environmentally friendly resorts in the Florida Keys, if not the state.
On Friday, the governor also announced $1.3 million in funding for Marathon infrastructure projects. The money will go to widening a section of U.S. 1, adding a turn lane to U.S. 1 at Banana Boulevard and adding utility infrastructure to U.S. 1 that will bring a mile of new sewer lines and increase capacity for the entire system, DeSantis said.
Last year, the Marathon City Council unanimously approved Morris’ Valhalla Island Resort. The 110-unit development, when completed, will be among the largest resorts in the Keys and has been in the works for more than 15 years.
The 26-acre project is on Crawl Key at mile marker 57 off U.S. 1. Plans include 29 hotel rooms in a lodge as well as 50 villas, cottages and homes in different models scattered throughout the resort. The lodge is proposed to be 3-stories tall.
The resort will be designed to be carbon neutral and will have its own eco-friendly sewer system and guest parking shaded with solar panels.
Bass Pro Shops’ properties include Islamorada’s World Wide Sportsman.
