headdress ball virginia

Virginia Wark entertained the crowd with her headdress while tossing circles into the audience at this year’s Headdress Ball — Mardi Gras Edition in Key West, sponsored by the Key West Business Guild.

 Photo by Mary Martin

Merrymakers can show off their most creative, extravagant masks and dazzling headdress regalia at the 39th annual Headdress Ball set for Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront Park.

Combining captivating entertainment and creative competition, the extravaganza is the premier LGBTQ event of the subtropical island’s 10-day Fantasy Fest costuming and masking celebration that runs Oct. 21-30.