Families will gather to celebrate music, art, food and fun at the 30th annual Florida Keys Island Fest, scheduled Saturday and Sunday, April 2-3, in Islamorada.
The outdoor grounds and beaches at Founders Park, Mile Marker 87, become a musical, artistic and green-market emporium featuring more than 100 exceptional local and national artists and vendors.
Attendees can browse paintings, sculptures, jewelry and fine crafts and watch independent artists paint on location in plein-air tradition. Artwork for purchase varies in price and style. The inspirational art that adorns Island Fest’s 2022 signature poster is a depiction of a tarpon at play by artist Derek DeYoung.
The arts and crafts show is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Antique vehicle aficionados can vote for their favorite each day during the old-fashioned All-American Road Vintage Cruisers Car Show featuring cars, trucks, motorcycles and rat rods. The People’s Choice category daily winner is to be announced each afternoon.
Music in virtually all genres from reggae to ‘60s rock will keep the groove moving both days. Other highlights include Saturday’s wacky What Floats Your Boat race for homemade “boats” crafted of non-maritime materials and Sunday’s noontime “Taste of Islamorada” culinary competition.
Kids can have their own beachside fun painting, building sand sculptures or competing in hula-hoop contests beneath kite-filled skies. Activities surround an 8-foot sandcastle centerpiece, a festival mainstay.
Island Fest admission is free and on-site parking is available for a $5 donation. Organizers suggest attendees bring lawn chairs and blankets to maximize enjoyment of a full day’s fun on the beach, and “keep it green” by bringing personal reusable water bottles or drink containers.