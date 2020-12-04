After a three-hour discussion, Key West is moving toward enacting a 10 p.m. curfew over the entire New Year’s Eve weekend, staring on Thursday, Dec. 31, and lasting through Saturday, Jan. 2, in an effort to stop the popular holiday from becoming a COVID-19 “super-spreader” event.
No vote was taken on the curfew but Mayor Teri Johnston is weighing using her emergency authority to impose the curfew order immediately. She said she is also open to holding a special city commission meeting next week if commissioners want to vote on an emergency ordinance themselves. However, several commissioners said it is critical to get a message out to holiday visitors as soon as possible. City Manager Greg Veliz said he has been told that local hotels are currently booked at 93% capacity for New Year’s weekend. At 97% capacity, he said, that equates to about 50,000 visitors.
“The earlier we get the message out, the fewer people will come,” said Key West Code Compliance Director Jim Young, who told commissioners of an assault on one of his code officers the night before by two women who were asked to wear and mask and then attacked the officer. One of the women has been arrested and there is an arrest warrant out for the second woman, who fled the scene.
The mayor and commission are also considering other efforts to discourage people from coming to Key West for New Year’s weekend, as well as methods to control the crowds who do come. Those include limiting private gatherings that weekend to a maximum of 10 people, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. Also, additional signage publicizing the current mask orders will be placed around town, including at the airport, and Duval Street will be closed to vehicular traffic those three evenings to encourage social distancing.
Earlier in the week, all the bars that traditionally have midnight “drops” that pack Duval Street practically from one end to the other had cancelled their events, including the Sushi drop at Bourbon Street Pub.
“We can’t stop New Year's,” said Commissioner Greg Davila. “But we can get a message out that if we have a 10 p.m. curfew, it won’t be as much fun in Key West.”
“Right now, we are attractive to people who do here what they cannot do at home,” City Manager Greg Veliz agreed.
Commissioners had initially discussed a later curfew, possibly at 1 a.m. But Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenberg said that his officers would not be able to effectively clear the streets after people had already gathered, particularly when most have been drinking.
“If you don’t want a crowd to form, you should clear the streets before a crowd forms,” he said.
