One of Key West’s most celebrated mystery writers and photographers, Tom Corcoran, has died in his home in Lakeland, Florida.
Corcoran died Jan. 16 after a long battle with cancer, the Lakeland Ledger reported.
While in Key West, Corcoran befriended literary greats such as Thomas McGaune and Hunter S. Thompson and was a sailing buddy and friend of musician Jimmy Buffett. Corcoran’s photographs were used as the covers for several Buffett albums, and the author penned the book “Jimmy Buffett: The Key West Years” in 2006. Corcoran is also credited with contributing to such Buffett hits as “Fins” and “Cuban Crime of Passion.”
Corcoran wrote more than a dozen novels, including “The Mango Opera” and “Gumbo Limbo,” and his last book in the mystery series, “A Step Beyond Chaos,” last June. All of the mystery stories featured main character Alex Rutledge, a photographer turned detective.
Corcoran also recently wrote a series spin-off, “Crime Almost Pays,” starring the private eyes known as “The Bumsnoops,” according to his website. Corcoran moved to Florida in 1970 and lived more than 15 years in the Lower Keys. He had been a disc jockey, taco vendor, bartender, AAA travel counselor, U.S. Navy officer, screenwriter, freelance photographer and graphic artist. From 1987 to 1993, Corcoran edited “Mustang Monthly,” a magazine for automotive restorers, his website stated.
As owner of Dredgers Lane, LLC, Corcoran was the publisher of nine South Florida-related books including “The Young Wrecker on the Florida Reef” by Richard Meade Bache; “PAPA: Hemingway in Key West” by James McLendon; “Yesterday’s Florida Keys” and “Yesterday’s Key West” by Stan Windhorn and Wright Langley; “The Railroad That Died at Sea” by Pat Parks; and “Key West & the Spanish-American War” by Wright and Joan Langley, according to his website.
“I met Tom shortly after he got out of the Navy, where he was an officer trained in navigation,” McGuane told The Keys Citizen on Friday. “I thought it was remarkable that he adopted a bohemian lifestyle so shortly after a career in the military. He had a taco stand on Duval Street. He was smart, well read, and already had literary ambitions. He was a humorous guy, and a great companion. We shared a love of sailing and joined me on my sloop Hawksbill for a night trip to Havana. He was passionate about music — folk music, and rock ‘n’ roll, which had a considerable interface in those days. Tom was a good leather worker, an excellent photographer and writer. When he began writing I had my agency, ICM, provide a stipend to support his first efforts. His photographs are a record of a Key West that hardly exists now; and Tom was the kind of creative and resourceful survivor once characteristic of Key West.”
Fellow Key West mystery author Michael Haskins credited Corcoran with helping him get his first detective novel published, a book titled “Revenge.”
Corcoran asked Haskins to give him the first 50 pages and Haskins gave him the whole manuscript. Corcoran sat on Haskins’ couch and pulled out several pages and “threw them on the floor,” telling Haskins they weren’t necessary.
“It ripped my heart out,” Haskins said. “I made the changes and sent the book to a publisher and it sold to the first publisher. We became friends. He was a great writer. ... He moved because he couldn’t get anything done, because he had so many friends and couldn’t get his work done. If it had to do with the Keys, Tom had it at the top of his head. He knew everybody, the good and the bad.”
Blue Heaven restaurant owner Richard Hatch met Corcoran when Hatch was still a crime reporter for The Key West Citizen. Blue Heaven was featured in several of Corcoran’s novels.
“We shared a lot of stories and became friends,” Hatch said. “I enjoyed meals with him and we traded a lot of stories. He was wonderful.”
Corcoran was tending bar at the Chart Room in Key West in November 1971 when a then-unknown Buffett sat down before him and ordered a beer, according to the Lakeland Ledger. A friendship developed, and Corcoran became the soon-to-be-famous musician’s preferred photographer, eventually providing images for seven Buffett album covers, the newspaper reported.
“Essentially, I took decent pictures and I was cheap. And I knew how to sail a sailboat. So I was good to have around,” The Ledger reported, citing an interview with Corcoran on the South Florida TV station WPLG for a story last year on the 50th anniversary of Buffett’s first Key West show.