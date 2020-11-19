Key West is now under a city-wide mask requirement order.
Commissioners voted unanimously at a special meeting Thursday to revert back to their original mask order, which requires anyone in public to wear a mask even if they can social distance. There are 11 exceptions to the order, including when in a private car or boat, but masks must now be worn by both residents and visitors no matter where they are in the city.
