The inaugural Key Western Fest, slated for Tuesday, Jan. 31, through Saturday, Feb. 4, includes Clint Black, Sara Evans, the Oak Ridge Boys, Clay Walker, Sawyer Brown, Deana Carter, Neal McCoy, Blackhawk, Little Texas, Mark Chesnutt, Pam Tillis and other country music legends.

The four-day music festival will feature a one-of-a-kind convergence of country music superstars from an era that solidified the genre as a cultural touchstone and global phenomenon.