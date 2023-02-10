Otto signing family.jpg

With his mom, Suzanne Otto, to his left while being hugged by cousin Morgan Denhart, Andre Otto selected Florida State University to play football at next season.

 J.W. COOKE/Keys Citizen

On Nov. 11, 2004, Christopher “Andre” Otto was born without knowing what his future had in store for him: a Division 1 college football offensive lineman at Florida State University. “I’ve stuck to football for most of my life,” explained Otto. “I’ve been playing since first grade.”

However, that long journey since little league football has not been all flowers and unicorns. Otto had to work through the grueling hours in the sun at practice, the mockery from the opposing team after every game lost and life getting in the way of his dreams, but he always got back up from each struggling moment. “Football made me physically and mentally tough [throughout my time in Key West],” disclosed Otto. “If it weren’t for this sport, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”