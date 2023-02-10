On Nov. 11, 2004, Christopher “Andre” Otto was born without knowing what his future had in store for him: a Division 1 college football offensive lineman at Florida State University. “I’ve stuck to football for most of my life,” explained Otto. “I’ve been playing since first grade.”
However, that long journey since little league football has not been all flowers and unicorns. Otto had to work through the grueling hours in the sun at practice, the mockery from the opposing team after every game lost and life getting in the way of his dreams, but he always got back up from each struggling moment. “Football made me physically and mentally tough [throughout my time in Key West],” disclosed Otto. “If it weren’t for this sport, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
On Dec. 21, 2022, the National Signing Day for D1 college sports, Otto officially signed with FSU to play college ball. But the decision took some figuring out with so many D1 college offers at his beck and call. Otto stated that the process was “not challenging. It was just very time-consuming. It’s also a hard decision [as you are picking you] next four to five years of life.” And with tons of daily calls from coaches from all over the nation, you bet Otto had little time to relax in his bed. But in the end, it was all worth it for the small-town football player as he got to go to the school that was just right for him, not to mention on a full-paid scholarship.
At FSU, Otto will be majoring in film and television studies, a major he has been very passionate about for all four years of high school. He has won multiple awards for his film creations, including first place in the state at the Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films and a national finalist at the All-American High School Film Festival. And with FSU having one of the best film and television programs in the nation, this certainly had something to do with his college decision.
But what are his plans after college? If Otto could play for the National Football League, he would take it in a heartbeat. “I would love to play football as long as possible,” said Otto. However, he wouldn’t complain about working hard to become the next Steven Spielberg.
Although football and film are two of his primary goals, he has one more: being known for having a kind heart. “I want to be known as an all-around good person,” disclosed Otto.
Otto will graduate from Key West High School on May 26, at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater. Shortly after, he will head to Tallahassee to start his college football career and a new chapter in his life.