A federal judge in Key West has sentenced the operators of Elite Sky International, Inc. (Elite), a company that operates in Marathon, to a quarter million dollar fine and five years of probation for exporting falsely labelled spiny lobster and shark fins from Florida to China.

From November 2018 through October 2019, Elite purchased seafood products for export to China, according to court documents. To meet the high demand for spiny lobster, Elite imported lobster from Nicaragua and Belize for reexport to China, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of Florida.

