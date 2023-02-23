A federal judge in Key West has sentenced the operators of Elite Sky International, Inc. (Elite), a company that operates in Marathon, to a quarter million dollar fine and five years of probation for exporting falsely labelled spiny lobster and shark fins from Florida to China.
From November 2018 through October 2019, Elite purchased seafood products for export to China, according to court documents. To meet the high demand for spiny lobster, Elite imported lobster from Nicaragua and Belize for reexport to China, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of Florida.
Elite reexported approximately 63,000 pounds of lobster and falsely labeled the product in shipping documents as “Live Florida Spiny Lobsters, Product of U.S.A.” In a similar violation, Elite acquired shark fins from a licensed local fisherman in Florida and exported approximately 5,666 pounds of shark fins, falsely labeling he product either as “Live Florida Spiny Lobsters, Product of U.S.A.” or “Frozen Fish," the U.S. Attorneys Office said in a news release on Tursday
The court ordered Elite to pay a total of $250,000 and placed it on probation for five years. Additionally, the court ordered, as special conditions of probation, that the company establish a corporate compliance program and retain third-party independent auditors to oversee their future activities.
NOAA Office of Law Enforcement, HSI Miami, and FWC Division of Law Enforcement investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Watts-FitzGerald prosecuted the case.
Elite Sky is a Florida corporation and licensed seafood wholesaler located at 1100 Overseas Highway. Its president, Chen Ting Yee, is a resident of Flushing, New York, according to corporation filings.
Conch Key-based commercial fisherman Gary Nichols described Elite Sky as the largest spiny lobster buyer and broker “in the world.” The company has a tank at its Marathon operation that can house 350,000 pounds of live lobster, said Nichols, who has been selling Florida spiny lobster to Elite Sky for 12 years.
“They have four trucks going up and down the road at any given time,” Nichols said after company officials were indicted.
A more comprehensive story, including at look at this season's spiny lobster season, will be available in the weekend edition of The Keys Citizen.