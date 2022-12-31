Time to commit to those New Year’s resolutions. As has been a tradition for the last 25 years of columns, I am going to ring in the new year with some pet-specific challenges, but include some things we, as pet owners, can do to make our 2023 pet year one for the record books.
My personal goal for 2023 is to continue to learn something new every day. I want to do all I can to maintain the human-animal bond, whether that is a person with their family pet or any of us enjoying the wildlife of the Keys.
You, as a pet owner, control your pet’s health — and your own health. Remember, pets grow older much faster than we do. The following are ways to make that an easier, less expensive task. Happy New Year to you and your loved ones!
GENERAL:
BUY HEALTH INSURANCE FOR YOUR PETS (Dogs, cats, birds, ferrets and more). Check with your family veterinarian for info.
Take your pet to the veterinarian at least twice this year for a semi-annual check-up. Prevention is so much better than chasing a problem.
Get your pet’s vaccinations up to date. (MOST vaccines do NOT need to be repeated annually.)
Help your pet maintain a healthy weight.
Institute a regular exercise program for your pet and yourself.
Maintain proper social distancing with your pet when out for a walk in public, especially if you see other dogs.
Feed your pet a proper diet, which should NOT include people food and table scraps.
Have your pet neutered if you do not plan on using it as a breeder.
Have your pet permanently identified, either with a microchip or tattoo.
Take some good quality, portrait-type photos to use in identifying your pet should it ever get lost or stolen.
Make a “Pet First Aid” kit in case of an emergency, such as a hurricane.
Buy your pets some nice, pet-safe toys so they don’t get bored.
Have at least one litter box for each cat in your house.
Never leave your pet in a car unattended on a hot day.
Obey leash laws. Respect other people and their pets.
Always clean up after your pet — use biodegradable bags.
Take your dog to obedience class.
Give your pets fresh water in a clean bowl every day.
Start a regular flea/tick/heartworm prevention program. See your family veterinarian for advice.
Groom your pet on a regular basis.
Start your older dog/cat on arthritis control supplements.
Pet your cat until it purrs at least one time every day.
Take your pet to the veterinarian at the first sign of illness. Don’t wait until the problem gets out of control.
Get a thorough geriatric exam for your senior pet.
Donate or volunteer your time at your local animal shelter.
Check your pet’s teeth and have them cleaned if needed. February is Pet Dental Health month.
Take a moment and enjoy all the beautiful Florida Key’s wildlife that surrounds us.
KEY POINTS:
Get your pet health advice from your family veterinarian, not some random internet source, your breeder or your auntie (unless she happens to be a veterinarian).
Tell your veterinarian how much you appreciate them and their hardworking staff.
Get a copy of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark: Stories of Survival from an Inner-City Animal Hospital” (www.dougmader.com).
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.