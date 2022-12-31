Shelter pups

If you are considering a new pet for 2023, think about adopting one from any of our animal shelters here in the Keys.

 Photo provided by Dr. Doug Mader

Dear KC readers,

Time to commit to those New Year’s resolutions. As has been a tradition for the last 25 years of columns, I am going to ring in the new year with some pet-specific challenges, but include some things we, as pet owners, can do to make our 2023 pet year one for the record books.