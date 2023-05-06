Dear Readers,
This month is the 25th anniversary of my “To Your Pet’s Health” column for the Key West Citizen/Keys Citizen.
Over the past 25 years I have written more than 1,300 columns based on nearly 2,500 letters and email questions. The first couple of years the editor of the KWC only printed/used my columns as “filler” during slow news weeks. Starting mid-1999 the column went weekly thanks to reader feedback and became a weekly feature in the paper. In 2009 the paper started including pictures with my columns. With the dawn of the internet my column grew in readership, now reaching far and wide. The three most popular columns that I have written were on comparing the cost between human and veterinary medicine (500K+ hits), grain-free diets (450K+ hits) and, sadly, veterinarian suicides (200K+ hits).
Other topics have included fleas and ticks, horseshoes, fish, dog and cat vaccinations, killer bees and fire ants, scorpion bites, thunder, hurricane preparedness, barfing snakes, bar-hopping iguanas, tarantulas, clients angry with their veterinarians, veterinarians angry with their clients, readers angry with me, Key West chickens, bird flu, sick turtles, barking dogs, peeing cats, screaming birds, bloated frogs, bufo toads, smelly anal glands, screwworms, hurricane recovery, COVID and pets, and the list goes on.
There have been happy stories and tales about tails that made us cry. Some of the letters I have received have been as long as 10 pages, some just short notes written on napkins. In the past 20 or so years email has taken over and questions have filled my inbox. Occasional letters have been so caustic that they did not warrant printing, and others have been so off the wall that they were deemed fictional, or just too weird to publish.
I have not been immune to being a target. An occasional reader has written to berate me for “bad advice” or being too hard on the letter writer. I had one reader threaten to boycott my hospital and tell all of his friends never to bring their pets to see me.
Of course, now, it is the INTERNET that is the expert. My advice is constantly being compared to “well, the INTERNET says ....” Aargh! How can I debate the ‘NET? My usual response is “I appreciate you taking the time to research this [subject] on the ‘NET, but a couple of hours surfing the INTERNET cannot replace 40 years of advanced education and experience. You really should have a veterinarian take a look at your pet.”
The human-animal bond is extremely important. It is a well-known fact that people need somebody/something to care for or about. Pets fill that need for many people. My wife and I have two dogs, two cats, three turtles, a bird, a frog, two snakes and no children. Our pets are our family. All of our fish died in Hurricane Irma. I was, still am and will always be devastated by that loss. I understand the importance of the human–pet bond and my goal is to help keep that all important bond alive for my readers as long as possible.
Several have written letters seeking advice and then, some time later, written back thanking me for advice that helped their pet. Those letters are special and have made me realize that if I even help one person with their pet, the effort required to maintain this column is well worth it. Thank you all for letting me be a part of that special bond.
Two years ago I retired from general small animal practice and now focus on volunteering with wildlife medicine and a few rehab facilities. The majority of my time now is spent promoting my new book “The Vet at Noah’s Ark: Stories of Survival from an Inner City Animal Hospital,” which is about my early years practicing as a veterinarian in the Los Angeles area. Yes, a sequel is in the works and it will be about my time here in the Keys.
A lot has happened to us all over the last 25 years. Even though my wife and I lost our home and everything we owned in Hurricane Irma, I never missed a column. I doubt that I will be penning this column for another 25 years, but as long as you keep sending in questions, I promise to answer them. Thanks for all of your nice letters. Being a part of this wonderful community has always been a priority to me. Please, keep the questions and stories coming.
All the best,
Dr. Doug