“The Witness” is the second book in USA Today best-selling author Terry Lynn Thomas’ Olivia Sinclair series. The setting is California. It is a compelling partial legal thriller filled with mystery, deception and suspense with a tad of romance thrown in.

Olivia Sinclair is a divorced former litigation attorney who went through a rough patch in her marriage. It ended with the death of her husband’s mistress. She was falsely accused but was later exonerated. She carries the stigma of the ordeal to this day, with many people still believing she got away with murder.