The Keys Citizen’s film critic Shirrel Rhoades stands in today for regular book reviewer David Beckwith to review Beckwith’s latest novel.
The Will and Betsy Black adventure series has just released its ninth book. An insider doesn’t have to look too closely to recognize Will and Betsy as doppelgangers for David and Nancy Beckwith, the husband-and-wife team who started writing the series back in 2010. When Nancy passed away, David continued the series in their name.
Like the Blacks, the Beckwiths had a career in financial services, hailed from Mississippi, lived in Vero Beach for a while, then resettled in the Florida Keys. I’m not sure how many crimes the Beckwiths ever solved, but Will and Betsy seem to be pretty good at it.
Their mysteries deal with familiar places and roman au clef crimes. While the stories are set mostly in the Keys, readers have enjoyed their forays to Jamaica on occasions.
You will note that the books’ titles are linked by similar verbiage — “A Hurricane Conspiracy,” “A Calculated Conspiracy,” “A Ransom Conspiracy” and such — mainly mysteries with “ripped from the headlines” crimes being solved by the pair of amateur sleuths.
It is impossible to not compare them to Nick and Nora Charles or Mr. and Mrs. North or Hart to Hart. But they have their own nuances, as unique as any marriage does.
In “A Cruising Conspiracy” the expectation would be for more of the same, a comfortable formula that readers have come to enjoy. And you do get that, but this time around you may detect a bit more humor, a relaxed look at criminality aboard a cruise ship.
The story unwinds slowly, starting off like a travelogue about sea cruises. You see, Will and Betsy are onboard the Regency Crown for a 40th high school reunion, an event that attracts many old friends — their longtime pals Dick and Beth Peterson, cash-strapped Willard McFarley and his social-climbing wife Zelma, grieving Danny Pearce, drunken lawyer Billy Cobb and his limping wife Suzzie, cut-up Paul Wilcox and his drug-dealing girlfriend, shady lawyer Jimbo Littleton and his shopaholic wife Amanda, horny Dickie-Do Dunne and his jerk of a friend Jerry Quackenbush, along with a gaggle of class gossips, a fading rock star and a famous author, plus an obsequious Colombian drug czar named Adolfo Soltero. What could go wrong with a powder-keg mixture of passengers like that?
As reader, you will accompany Will and Betsy as they meet classmates in the ship’s Crooner Lounge or they stroll past the Lido Pool or sample the buffet in Horizon Court.
You will join them as they tour the Colombian port of Cartagena with Adolfo, visiting the infamous the Mercado de Bazurto, the house of royal officers, the Cabildo, the cathedral, and the Inquisition Palace before ending up at the Plaza Mayor and the Plaza del Mar.
And you will watch them start to unravel a shipboard mystery when they encounter what they call “The Soltero Syndrome.”
Then you will join them as the ship passes through the narrow locks of the Panama Canal. During this passage, two of Will’s old classmates come down with food poisoning, Rusty the writer steps on a razor blade and another acquaintance takes a bruising tumble down the stairs. Not everyone thinks these were accidents.
And there’s more. Somebody dies. Who’s behind all this mayhem and murder? Will and Betsy are left with figuring it out. But you know they will.
This appraisal started off comparing Will and Betsy to Nick and Nora Charles, the fictional Thin Man and his sassy wife. According to blogger Kate Gardner, “The best thing about Nick and Nora is that they’re best friends. ... They are equals; Nick might be the snappy wise guy with experience, but Nora is no shrinking violet or damsel in distress. She holds her own, snarking back and helping Nick solve the crimes.”
Those same words apply to Will and Betsy.
Another blogger says of Nick and Nora: “One of the most appealing aspects of the Charles duo is their deep affection for each other.”
Ditto Will and Betsy. That’s why I keep following their adventures, book after book.