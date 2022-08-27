The Keys Citizen’s film critic Shirrel Rhoades stands in today for regular book reviewer David Beckwith to review Beckwith’s latest novel.

The Will and Betsy Black adventure series has just released its ninth book. An insider doesn’t have to look too closely to recognize Will and Betsy as doppelgangers for David and Nancy Beckwith, the husband-and-wife team who started writing the series back in 2010. When Nancy passed away, David continued the series in their name.