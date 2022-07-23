Rick Chesler is one of the new wave of authors who have bridged the gap from the traditional New York publishing houses to being an Indie author of note. “Ark Found” is the second in his Omega File adventure series. I did not read the first book in the series, but I did not feel at a disadvantage for not having done so.

Several things came to mind as I was reading the book. First, it was written very much in the vein of Indiana Jones, Clive Cussler’s Dirk Pitt or the Nicolas Cage movie, “National Treasure.” As with so many in this genre, the novel begins with a historic event and then links it to a story or mission taking place in the present. As with the examples I mentioned above, the author pairs tense action sequences with beautiful set pieces and then throws in a few points for the reader to ponder as well. And of course, the protagonists have an ongoing nemesis who keeps turning up like a bad penny. In this case, Daedalus of Treasure Inc., a ruthless, deadly rogue archaeologist and black-market dealer who seems to have a habit of showing up at all the worst times. Of course, the vindictive, well-funded rogue has absolutely no conscience or scruples whatsoever.