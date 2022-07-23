Rick Chesler is one of the new wave of authors who have bridged the gap from the traditional New York publishing houses to being an Indie author of note. “Ark Found” is the second in his Omega File adventure series. I did not read the first book in the series, but I did not feel at a disadvantage for not having done so.
Several things came to mind as I was reading the book. First, it was written very much in the vein of Indiana Jones, Clive Cussler’s Dirk Pitt or the Nicolas Cage movie, “National Treasure.” As with so many in this genre, the novel begins with a historic event and then links it to a story or mission taking place in the present. As with the examples I mentioned above, the author pairs tense action sequences with beautiful set pieces and then throws in a few points for the reader to ponder as well. And of course, the protagonists have an ongoing nemesis who keeps turning up like a bad penny. In this case, Daedalus of Treasure Inc., a ruthless, deadly rogue archaeologist and black-market dealer who seems to have a habit of showing up at all the worst times. Of course, the vindictive, well-funded rogue has absolutely no conscience or scruples whatsoever.
The series protagonists, Carter Hunt, former Naval combat veteran, and Jayden Takada, a former SEAL, are the owners of a company called the Omega Team. They do recovery work for clients on a contract basis.
Now let me give you a summary of the storyline which I hope will entice you to read the book but not give away all its secrets. The book begins on April 15, 1912, in the North Atlantic aboard the R.M.S. Titanic. Aboard the ship is a young Greek archaeologist and his brother who are taking an ancient map to New York that possibly shows the location of the biblical ark that was built by Noah. The map is in a safe on the Titanic. When the ship sinks, the map’s owner perishes, but his brother lives, which is the only reason anyone knows of the map’s existence or that it possibly still exists. A century later, a wealthy client hires the Omega Team to dive down to the Titanic to try to recover the mythical map. But a cat-and-mouse game begins since there is unknown competition for the map. Daedalus wants it as well and will stop at nothing to possess it. The first third of the book occurs in route, during and near the Titanic wreck site. The next third of the book takes place at Mount Ararat, Turkey. I won’t tell you where the last third takes place, only that it is somewhere our heroes shouldn’t be.
Now for a few observations: I enjoyed the book. There is lots of action that make the book a page-turner. It is a tight story, well written, and the protagonists are human and believable. Despite all the action scenes, there is not an excessive amount of graphic violence. Carter and Jayden throw a lot of fun tongue-in-cheek banter and jibes at each other throughout the book, but the same time, they also show great respect for each other and their mutual military backgrounds. This made it unnecessary to resort to the overuse of the graphic expletives and “blue” language that so many other authors nowadays seem to think is necessary. The descriptions of the Titanic were amazing. There were, however, some editing issues, and some of the story was two-dimensional.
If you like adventure, action, archaeology, history and mystery combined, you will probably enjoy this book.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”