In what’s certain to be a holiday season unlike any other, you can transform your seasonal menu by incorporating flavorful ingredients that make ordinary dishes extraordinary, ensuring the holidays are as special and memorable as any other year.
Stress-free holiday entertaining at home begins with ingredients like Holland House Cooking Wines that add an extra boost of flavor to recipes like Tuscan White Bean Soup. This recipe combines pantry staples and enticing seasonings for an easy-to-make soup that simmers in the slow cooker.
Recipe courtesy of Jillian Wade of “Food, Folks & Fun”
Tuscan White Bean Soup
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 8 hours Servings: 8
4 cups chicken stock
1 cup white cooking wine
1 can (14½ ounces) diced tomatoes
1 medium yellow onion, diced small
1 cup celery, diced
1 cup carrots, diced
6 large cloves garlic, minced
3 cans (15½ ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (13¾ ounces) artichoke hearts, rinsed and drained
1 bay leaf
1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon dried rosemary
4 cups kale, cleaned and chopped
5 ounces pancetta or bacon, diced
8 teaspoons Parmesan cheese, shaved
Place chicken stock, white cooking wine, tomatoes, onion, celery, carrots, garlic, cannellini beans, artichoke hearts, bay leaf, poultry seasoning, salt, pepper and rosemary in slow cooker. Cover and cook on low 7-8 hours or high 4-5 hours.
About 30 minutes before serving soup, stir in kale and cover.
In 10-inch skillet over medium heat, cook pancetta until crispy, about 4 minutes. Move pancetta to paper towel-lined plate to drain.
Ladle soup into bowls and sprinkle with pancetta and Parmesan cheese shavings.