Seven gardens are featured in today’s informative garden tours. A schedule of the hourly lectures and the addresses of the gardens are available at the Key West Garden Club at West Martello. The cost is $30.
I listened to a lecture last week on pruning. It was delivered by Michelle Leonard-Mulardz from the University of Florida’s excellent IFAS Extension Service. These highlights are meant to entice the horticulturalist to investigate further about their particular pruning problem. Poor pruning runs rampant through irresponsible dilettantes and even some supposed experts. Some plant anatomy knowledge is necessary to prevent costly mistakes.
The Garden Club is located on a rare Key West hill. It is terraced (tended?) by a cadre of Monday morning volunteers, led by president Rosi Ware.
Plants do not grow evenly. Each branch seems to have a mind of its own, like siblings in a family. The gardener has a choice, make the sibling behave by taking a branch down to the size of the rest of the family or let it soar on its individual pathway toward the sun.
Trees and shrubs have a lot of essential but mostly dead wood. Underneath the outer bark is a vital, alive, green layer that controls the growth of the tree. If this area is damaged, it is a disaster as no nutrients will get access to stimulate the growth of the plant. If you look just under the bark, you will see this green area.
A tree does not heal an injury, but compartmentalizes it and blocks it off from the rest of the growing plant.
“I need it to look like that,” Rosi advised, indicating a branch to be chopped off. “This one has got to come down. You have to keep stepping back because when you’re in there you can’t see if the branches are even.”
Mama and Daddy Gardener can either curb their enthusiastic child or encourage its experimentations. A garden reflects the parent’s philosophy just as a family does.
One way to see landscape design is to draw the garden’s height. Start at the highest point and make a line on the paper at the apex of each area. Each garden will have a different height pattern. A simple line drawing will define each garden on the tour.
The most boring will be an immense expanse of green lawn. The most exciting will include a variety of heights and leaf textures such as spiky, fluffy, round or splayed. The variety of heights of the top line gives the gardener a clue to the complexity of the plants.
Some vertical gardens are designed to picture frame a secondary landscape, such as a unique building or ocean view. Of course, the pruning of these areas must consider the space that should be left open. Consider the empty spaces as well as the ones occupied by branches. The negative space is as significant as the space consumed by branches.
Reducing the landscape to a line drawing helps to articulate the gardener’s intention.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club.