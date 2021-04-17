Sweets with enhanced fruit flavors are often among the best of the best when it comes to family treats. Fruit can add levels of sweet, tart or even citrus flavor to all kinds of recipes.
From grapefruit to berries and lemons, there are a variety of fruits that can take your delightful desserts to the next level of flavor.
For example, these Baked Lemon Donuts are a unique dessert that can double as a sweet, fruity breakfast. Delicious and packed with lemon zest, they are coated in a lemon-sugar topping for a burst of lemon in every bite.
When they are perfectly baked, dip the tops of each one into some melted butter then into a lemon-sugar mixture.
The end result is fluffy little donuts that are filled with light and scrumptious lemon flavor and covered with lemon sugar for a hard-to-resist lemony treat.
Late night or early morning, these donuts can leave you – as well as anyone you choose to share them with – craving “just one more.”
