“This is a novel of revenge.” Those are the first words of the introduction to Jack Carr's "The Terminal List." From the get-go, you know exactly what you are in for.
“His thoughts were focused beyond the grave. Sorry buddy, Reese thought. We never should have gone on that mission. I knew it and went anyway. But, the truth of it is, we were set up before we were ever deployed. I’m the only one left. They took Lucy, Lauren and our unborn son, and I don’t have long. The bastards that killed you, killed us all back in this country during our work-up. Don’t worry, though. I still have a bit more time. I know who they are now, and I’m hunting them. They don’t know it yet, but they will soon. I’m coming for them, and I’m going to put them all in the ground.”
Revenge is such an exhilarating natural part of human nature that writers love to use it because it can bring out so much in a character and often brings out the worst in people. Who hasn’t fantasized about clearing the board of all the people who have hurt them, made fun of them, or tried to destroy their lives or their career? Exploring revenge means showing how characters get wrapped up in the pursuit (either by force or choice) and how they are forever changed as a result of this involvement. Probably the world’s best revenge story is “Hamlet.” Other classic examples that come to mind are “Moby Dick” and “The Count of Monte Cristo.” More recent examples are “Carrie,” “John Wick” and “Rambo.” A personal favorite is Clint Eastwood’s “High Plains Drifter.”
James Reese is different from John Wick or Rambo. With Wick, you have unmitigated carnage. Reese is more surgical. He takes out people who deserve to die instead of killing a hundred people just to get to one dirtbag who needs to be taken off the board. He’s smarter than that. His target is very specific. Whereas Wick is a chainsaw, Reese is a tomahawk. Reese doesn’t have PTSD; he’s just mad as hell.
Carr, a former SEAL sniper and special operations team platoon commander, has written a masterful tale of revenge. Lt. Commander Reese is the sole survivor after every man in his unit in Afghanistan has been set up and killed in a catastrophic ambush on an ill-advised mission in which they are forced by the National Command Authority to assault an objective without proper reconnaissance and battlefield preparation. On the day he returns home, his pregnant wife and daughter are killed in what looks like a professional hit. Now someone is trying to eliminate him, and he is being accused of dereliction of duty. He has nothing to lose by discovering who is behind these things and then retaliating.
Carr’s background is very apparent from his accurate detailed descriptions of weaponry. I will warn you that some readers may find these descriptions to be overkill. Some liberal readers may not like the way that Carr handles politics. The author’s style is clearly meant to elicit strong reactions from the reader. One character is a Machiavellian Hillary Clinton stand-in who has a philandering politician husband. This book will appeal to fans of Lee Childs, David Baldacci, Brad Taylor, Brad Thor or Vince Flynn. Move over Jason Bourne, there’s a new man determined to right the government’s wrongs come hell or high water, and his name is James Reese.