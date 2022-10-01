“This is a novel of revenge.” Those are the first words of the introduction to Jack Carr's "The Terminal List." From the get-go, you know exactly what you are in for.

“His thoughts were focused beyond the grave. Sorry buddy, Reese thought. We never should have gone on that mission. I knew it and went anyway. But, the truth of it is, we were set up before we were ever deployed. I’m the only one left. They took Lucy, Lauren and our unborn son, and I don’t have long. The bastards that killed you, killed us all back in this country during our work-up. Don’t worry, though. I still have a bit more time. I know who they are now, and I’m hunting them. They don’t know it yet, but they will soon. I’m coming for them, and I’m going to put them all in the ground.”