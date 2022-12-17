Beef Wellington

Classic Beef Wellington combines chateaubriand roast with a homemade glaze of earthy mushrooms, red wine and Dijon mustard wrapped in a puff pastry.

Classic Beef Wellington is a must-have main course and holiday favorite. Perfect for a family get-together, this traditional dish combines tender chateaubriand roast with a homemade glaze of earthy mushrooms, red wine and Dijon mustard wrapped in a golden-brown puff pastry.

