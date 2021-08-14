When it comes to social networking give me a good old-fashioned neighborhood any day. A neighborhood is a geographically localized community within a larger city, town or suburb. It is a social community with considerable face-to-face interaction among members. We may not have been formally introduced, but we recognize each other from daily routines that take us on the same route. When I meet someone new, I often ask, “What’s your route?’ in an effort to find out about them and find common ground. By knowing a person’s route it tells us a lot about each other. Neighborhoods are places for social networking where residents seek to realize common values and interests. It’s also a great source of gossip.
I’ve lived on the same street for many years. It’s not a typical suburban neighborhood, but I am connected to the core district and all of downtown is my neighborhood. I love the proximity to town. I enjoy the familiarity of the houses on my street and recognize the people who live in them. I know when one neighbor has arrived for the season because his red Jeep is in the driveway. My next door neighbors’ imminent arrival is announced by the flurry of activity around getting the house and gardens ready. Over the years I’ve passed the same familiar faces as I walk to and from town to do errands. I am a nester and don’t venture too far from where, many years ago, I set down my roots. Exchanging pleasantries in the course of my out-of-house routine satisfies any urge for socializing. My postman is a great source of information. In face-to-face “tweets” each day I find out what’s happening and learn about the trivia of my neighborhood.
I live within the same proximity to town in Key West. My friends know that if my gate is open it’s an invitation to stop by for a brief chat. If I were looking for a house to buy now, I would once again choose the neighborhood I live in. I am not alone, as most of us would choose exactly the neighborhoods we live in, if only for its familiarity.
When selling or buying a home, neighborhood is as much a factor as the house itself. I know the old real estate saying “location, location, location,” but I’m not talking “real estate speak.” A neighborhood feels right for different reasons to each of us and it has nothing to do with resale value.
A friend and I lingered after exercise class and got to talking about real estate. He was feeling discouraged. He and his partner have their house on the market and haven’t had any offers even though it is a great house on a charming, quintessential street.
“The hardest part of selling a house,” he said, “is having to keep it neat at all times and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice when an agent wants to show it.” Many of you might be in the same situation. “I’m doing all the things everyone has told me,” the homeowner joked. “I’ve got the requisite flowers on the kitchen table. Personal stuff is stowed away and we never commit the cardinal sin of leaving dirty dishes in the sink.”
Keeping a house in tip-top shape takes a lot of dedication. My friends’ house is lovely. Best of all it represents to me what is most important: it’s part of a neighborhood. Key West is a special place; finding a perfect home in a perfect neighborhood is heaven.
I have occasionally helped friends stage their homes to sell, and while this seems kind of fake, the homeowners are simply showing off their product in the best possible light. I advise homeowners to streamline by putting personal things away so a potential buyer can imagine their things in the rooms. Replace things that are worn or shabby or simply remove them.
Last summer, a friend put her house on the market. It was beautifully decorated, priced right, in perfect condition and in a good location. It was shown a lot. She did not get any offers. The season ended and with it the best opportunity to find a buyer. One of the problems was that it was a year-round home, which made it difficult to keep streamlined and looking like a carefree vacation home.
In September, they assessed the place with fresh eyes and realized it looked too lived in. She removed a bookcase that made one room look heavy. Family photographs were put away and she removed some furniture and took down curtains to make the rooms seem more spacious. She painted baseboards and window trims bright white. The place looked instantly lighter. They received an offer the next day. It was undoubtedly a coincidence, but she says she’ll never know. One thing she does know, however, is the new owners are getting a great neighborhood.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.