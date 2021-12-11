Oregon-based author Dakota Cassidy is a USA Today bestselling author with more than 80 novels to her credit. She is known for laugh-out-loud cozy mysteries, romantic comedies and steamy erotic romance stories. Her protagonists tend to be sexy alpha males, paranormal shifters or contemporary kick-ass women. She has won prestigious awards for “Talk Dirty To Me” and “Kiss And Tell.” “Jingle All The Slay,” the first of her Marshmallow Hollow Mystery series, is a spinoff from her successful Witchless In Seattle mystery series. Even if you have never read the preceding books, the author assures us (and I agree) that you don’t have to read them to enjoy this one.
The protagonist for this series is Halliday Valentine. If you read the Witchless In Seattle books, you will remember her as being that protagonist’s long-lost sister. In this new series, Hal has recently moved from New York to Marshmallow, Maine, where everything comes up tinsel, after she inherited a family factory that makes and sells Christmas decorations. She is the third generation of her family to own the business. It is an integral part of Marshmallow Hollow, a tiny town known for exquisite hot chocolate laced with homemade marshmallows and other goodies, with locally owned businesses dedicated to Christmas 24/7, 12 months out of the year.
But Hal is not just another Marshmallow Hollow businesswoman. She is a paranormal in a town full of normals. Unknown to the town’s other residents, she is also a witch and a psychic who hides in plain sight in their midst. Other than her pets, only her friend Stiles, a local police officer, knows Hal’s secret. Familiar Atticus, her curmudgeonly British hummingbird, makes sure she doesn’t abuse her powers, especially where others might see. She also lives with an ungrateful rescue cat. Hal’s grandmother, Nana Karen, is Hal’s other companion. She was Hal’s grandmother and has reincarnated as a talking reindeer. Sounds cute, doesn’t it?
The story begins as we approach the Christmas season with the town celebrating its annual ice festival. A shady, aggressive real estate developer has arrived in town and is trying to con some businesses out from their hardworking owners. Mysteriously, he is found dead in a sleigh decorating the town square with hoof marks on him. Many of the friendly, charming locals were not sad to see his demise. Hal has become quite a “Real Murder” mystery fan after watching all its shows and working out theories with her brother (the Witchless In Seattle protagonist). Hal, who now considers herself to be an amateur crime solver, decides to tackle the investigation with the assistance of her renter (and possible future love interest), Digby Dainty, who goes by the nickname Hobbs.
The story is told in the first person from Halliday’s point of view. It’s a safe, clean, cozy mystery with good writing that will appeal to those who are into that sort of thing. It’s cutesy with its talking animals, though some readers may find the characters to be just a little affected and therefore annoying. Even though it connects to Cassidy’s other books, it works well as a standalone. All in all, it was a fun, charming, humorous, slightly romantic, well-paced light read with a well-developed plot which entertains from beginning to end, making it a nice cozy for the holidays.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”