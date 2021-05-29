I have always been fascinated by hardware stores, and when traveling, this is one of the places I seek out. In Paris there is the BHV, the famous three-story extravaganza where I’ve spent many hours. The doorknobs in my house came from a flea market in Florence, Italy, but not before I checked out the new ones sold in the hardware stores.
I collect Stanley rulers — the kind that fold up and are made of wood with brass details on the ends. My grandfather always had one in his toolbox. I don’t remember why I started collecting them, but every time I went to London, I would find a Stanley ruler at the Covent Garden flea market. I now have an interesting collection varying in size from a very tiny ruler that fits in a purse, to a yardstick that I hang on the wood frame of my office door. I like the typefaces on each of the rulers and I exhibit the folding ones on a glass-top table in my dining room along with the brass letter holders (once used in English homes for holding toast) I’ve also collected. I never go crazy with a collection and only have the number of items I imagine will make a nice display.
The Stanley Works is an American company, but I have only found old ones in England. The company was founded by Frederick Trent Stanley in 1843, originally a bolt and door hardware manufacturing company in New Britain, Connecticut. The Stanley Rule and Level Company (I have a tiny wood and brass level as well) was founded in 1857 by Henry Stanley in the same town. But here’s the British connection. In 1937 Stanley acquired the British manufacturer of carpentry tools, J. A. Chapman. They also made bayonets during World War I. This acquisition helped Stanley enter the British market. Aside from being well-designed, they function well. They probably aren’t as practical as one of those Stanley PowerLock metal spring-back gizmos all carpenters have in their toolboxes, but they’re nicer to look at and use.
Hardware stores are treasure troves, and I particularly like the old-fashioned places that seem to be going out of existence. I don’t mean to put down home centers like Lowes and The Home Depot, but they can hardly be classified as hardware stores. According to Google, hardware means tools, machinery and other durable equipment. I think of it as hinges, nails, screws and hand tools. I often use a hardware store for creative inspiration. I can spend at least an hour walking the aisles of Strunk’s looking at “things,” some of which have no obvious use. I take home blocks of wood, lengths of boat rope, pieces of moulding, newels for fence posts and a host of other items just to see what I can do with them. The paint department is like a candy store to me. All the spray paint colors are enough to make your head swirl with ideas. There’s always a piece of furniture in need of sprucing up with a coat of paint. Such an easy transformation.
It’s been a while since I made something from recycled or found objects, and I began to miss making something just for the fun of it. Lately, at the suggestion of Mike Mulligan, I’ve been watching an HGTV series called “Escape to the Chateaux.” If you need a bit of creative inspiration, this show will do it. When it comes to recycling material the lady of the show, her name is Angel, is as creative as they come. The other day Angel, who dresses as creatively as her home projects, was transforming a houseboat to rent out. One of her projects involved a large empty plastic water bottle and oyster shells that she turned into a wall lamp. The rest of the fixings came from the hardware store and involved a piece of wood and wires that she deftly put together with pliers and a little glue.
My friend David used fat boat rope and large brass screw eyes to create a stair bannister — very nautical and surprisingly sturdy. Hal Bromm and Donely Meris use boat rope as tie-backs for canvas draperies.
If your kitchen could use an upgrade, the easiest and simplest way is with new drawer pulls. There’s a myriad of styles. If you need storage space, shelves come in all different depths and lengths. Check out the variety of shelf brackets too. One area that is often overlooked for space is over the toilet. It offers an opportunity to add space for necessities as well as to hold art, sculpture, interesting objects and pretty containers for unsightly stuff. So if you are in need of a creative jolt, take a trip to a hardware store or tune into one of the many DIY shows on YouTube.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.