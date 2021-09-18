When I first received an advance copy of Joanna Brady’s “Night Witch in Berlin” along with a review request, I was somewhat embarrassed that despite being an early baby boomer who considered himself somewhat fluent with World War II lore I had never heard of the Night Witches. I felt better after I read that the book’s author had been equally unaware of them until she saw a PBS program on the subject. This PBS documentary inspired her to write this historical novel. In retrospect, I’m glad she made the effort to keep the memory of these heroines alive.
The pioneering all-female Russian 588th Bomber Regiment dropped more than 23,000 tons of bombs on Nazi targets and became crucial to the Allies’ efforts to defeat Hitler. They flew only at night in bare-boned plywood biplanes. They braved bullets and frostbite in the air and battled skepticism and sexual harassment on the ground. The terrified Germans nicknamed them Nachthexen, or “night witches,” because the whooshing noises of their wooden planes sounded like sweeping brooms. Any German who could down a Night Witch was automatically awarded the prestigious Iron Cross medal. The female pilots were not the Russian’s first choice. The pressure of the encroaching German army made it necessary for Stalin and his generals to rethink their policy of banning women from combat.
The novel’s protagonist is Kira Voronova, the regiment’s most successful bomber captain. Kira is a fictional composite of many of the actual 588 pilots. The primary story of this book is not her exploits during the war but takes place in post-war Berlin when she is recruited to spy on the Germans and Americans. Brady does not, however, completely ignore Voronova’s wartime accomplishments. They are introduced into the plot as flashbacks at various junctures.
This book is not an action thriller. It is more of what I call a slow burner with excellent writing. The first scene that is really relevant to the main plot happens on page 24 when Voronova accidentally meets Victor Moran, an American officer. While she will pursue his reacquaintance, she will not meet him again in person until halfway through the book. Only 21 pages after the first plot-moving scene do we learn that Voronova is being offered the opportunity to become a spy instead of a clerk. The first real action scene then occurs a third into the book, and it is left hanging and unresolved until later. There were times that I wanted the author to stop with the flashbacks and slow-moving minutiae and just move the story along. But my patience ultimately paid off because in the second half of the book things pick up and the bits and pieces come together. In the long run, I was glad I stayed with it. On another note, the editing was flawless. I didn’t detect the first typo in the entire manuscript.
The strength of the book to me was Brady’s descriptions of the hardships and living conditions in postwar Berlin and Russia and how oppressive the Stalin regime was. I have read about this for my whole life and witnessed it once on a limited basis when I went behind the Iron Curtain into Budapest in the 1970s. But Brady’s coverage of it truly brought their suffering and hardship to life. I really felt like I was there and empathized with the people who had to live with these conditions for years. It made me appreciate once more just how fortunate we Americans are and how important it is for us to protect our freedom and not wind up in a tyrannical totalitarian state. Brady, by the way, is a Key West resident.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Treasure Conspiracy.’