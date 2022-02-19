This year’s garden tours hosted by the Key West Garden Club will be on Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26, and will be a short stroll in the beautiful historic Meadows District of Key West. There will be seven private gardens on each tour, all within two blocks of each other, so there is no need to drive or cycle between the gardens. This event raises funds for the care of Key West Garden Club, located in the West Martello Fort.
The tours will feature a variety of garden styles, providing something to excite and inspire everyone. There are three neighborhood gardens — ideal for providing ideas for how to landscape and plant your own small garden. There are also three corner plot gardens, which have double lots with larger gardens, and finally a gorgeous estate garden on Eisenhower Drive.
All of the gardens have swimming pools of varying sizes and each is treated differently within the landscape — from a free form lagoon-style pool with overhanging palms to a majestic and classic large rectangular pool edged with historic German painted tiles.
Some of the gardens are quite shady so visitors can glean ideas on how to plant a shade garden beautifully. Some have plenty of sunshine and are filled with pretty flowering plants and shrubs to attract birds and butterflies. There are a number of large historic trees in the gardens: a champion mahogany tree, a date palm with a prehistoric look and a large hoary sapodilla tree.
The Garden Club is hosting a series of educational talks on both days of the tour:
• At 11 a.m. on both days there will be a talk about growing edible plants in your garden — whether herbs, tomatoes or fruit trees. There are great examples of all in a pretty garden at 1319 Olivia St.
• At noon on Saturday only, one of the owners will be talking about landscape design. He is a professional landscape designer and has totally redesigned the garden at 800 Georgia St., which he purchased two years ago.
• At 1 p.m. on both days, there will be a special presentation on massive trees and exotic palms in the garden located at 810 Eisenhower St.
• At 2 p.m. on both days, an orchid expert from the Garden Club will be talking about orchid care and will provide a demonstration on how to repot your orchids, all within a pretty orchid collection at a garden on 1319 Olivia St.
Visitors will be able to learn about native and exotic plants and how to best plant them together to create a pleasing garden. There will be knowledgeable docents at each of the gardens to answer questions and provide plant and gardening information.
The tours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $25 at www.keywestgardenclub.com or stop by the Garden Club home at West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Tickets will also be available at each of the gardens on the days of the tour for $30. Tickets will indicate all of the addresses of the seven garden homes.
Treat yourself to a “Stroll in the Meadows” and enjoy seven beautiful private gardens and learn a little more about gardening in the Keys.
You can also visit the gardens at West Martello Tower, all lovingly maintained by Key West Garden Club and open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit on Monday mornings from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. for an opportunity to purchase plants propagated by Garden Club volunteers. On the first Monday of each month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Master Gardener volunteers from Monroe County Extension Service are available to answer your gardening questions.
Rosi Ware is a Master Gardener volunteer and is president of the Key West Garden Club.